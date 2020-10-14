Advertisement

More class spaces obtained for displaced Burlington technical students

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Burlington technical students will return to in-person learning at various locations in Chittenden County.

The students had to move out of a building at Burlington High School last month after high levels of PCBs were discovered in the air.

The students will now return to in-person classes at a number of businesses, churches, nonprofits, unions, and former garages. The district has worked out a deal with Cambrian Rise to host the digital media lab, design illustration, and health sciences programs. The district is also working with a former mechanic garage in South Burlington to house two automotive programs. The spaces are expected to be ready for students in about two weeks. BTC courses in criminal justice, aviation, health introduction, and human services resumed in-person classes last week at various locations.

Meanwhile, the entire high school remains closed and most students are learning remotely for now.

