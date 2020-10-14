Multiple departments battle Beekmantown furniture store fire

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Crews are doing a final clean up on Route 22 after a large fire in Beekmantown.

Clinton County dispatchers say the fire happened at Bordeau’s New and Used Furniture store around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, crews were still there, but according to the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department, all trucks returned home around 1:30 am. Wednesday.

Crews from Clinton and Franklin Counties as well as crews from Vermont and Canada were called to assist the Beekmantown... Posted by Mooers Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

We’re told a total of 29 different departments responded, including some from Vermont and Canada.

As you can see from the photos, the structure looks to be badly damaged.

This is the second big fire in Beekmantown this month. We told you last week when hundreds of cows were killed in a fire at Bubbins Farm.

