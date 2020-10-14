Advertisement

New Hampshire unemployment rate 6% for September

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for September was 6%, a slight decrease from August.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic. The September 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 4,410 over the month, to 44,510. This was 24,580 more unemployed than in September 2019. From From August to September 2020, the total labor force increased by 3,490 to 741,740. This was a decrease of 34,650 from September 2019.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 7.9%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the August rate, and an increase of 4.4 percentage points from the September 2019 rate. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Vt. auditor’s report takes aim at runaway health care costs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont’s auditor says state regulators aren’t doing enough to bring down skyrocketing health care costs.

News

Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

News

Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Winssoki charter change effort for this week’s issue.

News

What are the obstacles to affordable housing in Chittenden County?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nancy Owens, the co-president of Evernorth Housing, and Charlie Baker, the executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, about why we’re succeeding in some areas and falling short in others.

Latest News

News

Pownal voters overturn allowing ATVs on most local roads

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have overturned an ordinance regulating the use of ATVs and allowing them on most local roads.

News

More class spaces obtained for displaced Burlington technical students

Updated: 2 hours ago
More Burlington technical students will return to in-person learning at various locations in Chittenden County.

News

Vt. woman charged with attempted homicide after Walmart stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

News

More class spaces obtained for displaced Burlington technical students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More Burlington technical students will return to in-person learning at various locations in Chittenden County.

News

300 NH ambulance service units to get disinfection sprayers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 300 licensed ambulance service units in New Hampshire will soon have access to electrostatic sprayers to help with disinfection, state safety officials said.