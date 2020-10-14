Pownal voters overturn allowing ATVs on most local roads

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Voters in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have overturned an ordinance regulating the use of ATVs and allowing them on most local roads.

The Bennington Banner reports that the ordinance was adopted by the Select Board in July but then challenged in a citizen petition drive. A vote was held on Tuesday, with 616 residents in support of overturning the ordinance and 477 favoring keeping it.

Select Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling said the board “put a lot of hard work into this ordinance.” Now “another year will go by with no rules or regulations.”

