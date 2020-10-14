Record lake trout caught in Lake Champlain

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A record 19.36-pound lake trout caught in Lake Champlain in August is now officially in the record books.

The monster fish was caught by Jeffery SanfordIt of South Burlington and has now been certified as a record by Vermont Fish & Wildlife. According to the biologist who oversees the Vermont State Record Fish Program, the catch by Sanford is the largest lake trout from Lake Champlain entered since they started keeping records in 1969.

Sanford says he caught the fish on his first cast of the day.

