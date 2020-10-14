Advertisement

Russian-US crew welcomed aboard space station

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A trio of space travelers blasted off to the International Space Station on Wednesday, using for the first time a fast-track maneuver that allowed them to reach the orbiting outpost in just a little over three hours.

NASA’s Kate Rubins along with Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos lifted off as scheduled Wednesday morning from the Russia-leased Baikonur space launch facility in Kazakhstan for a six-month stint on the station.

For the first time, they tried a two-orbit approach and docked with the space station in just a little over three hours after lift-off. Previously it took twice as long for crews to reach the station.

Aboard the station, they were welcomed by the station’s NASA commander, Chris Cassidy, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who have been aboard the complex since April and are scheduled to return to Earth in a week.

Speaking during Tuesday’s pre-launch news conference at Baikonur, Rubins emphasized that the crew spent weeks in quarantine at the Star City training facility outside Moscow and then on Baikonur to avoid any threat from the coronavirus.

“We spent two weeks at Star City and then 17 days at Baikonur in a very strict quarantine,” Rubins said. “During all communications with crew members, we were wearing masks. We made PCR tests twice and we also made three times antigen fast tests.”

She said she was looking forward to scientific experiments planned for the mission.

“We’re planning to try some really interesting things like bio-printing tissues and growing cells in space and, of course, continuing our work on sequencing DNA,” Rubins said.

Ryzhikov, who will be the station’s skipper, said the crew will try to pinpoint the exact location of a leak at a station’s Russian section that has slowly leaked oxygen. The small leak hasn’t posed any immediate danger to the crew.

“We will take with us additional equipment which will allow us to detect the place of this leak more precisely,” he told reporters. “We will also take with us additional improved hermetic material which will allow to fix the leak.”

In November, Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov are expected to greet NASA’s SpaceX first operational Crew Dragon mission, which is bringing NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the space station aboard the Crew Dragon vehicle. It follows a successful Demo-2 mission earlier this year.

The Crew Dragon mission was pushed back from Oct. 31 into November, and no new date has been set yet. The delay is intended to give SpaceX more time to conduct tests and review data from an aborted Falcon 9 launch earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. auditor’s report takes aim at runaway health care costs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont’s auditor says state regulators aren’t doing enough to bring down skyrocketing health care costs.

National

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

News

Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

News

Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Winssoki charter change effort for this week’s issue.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.