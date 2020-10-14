Southern Vermont College in bankruptcy court

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Southern Vermont College is officially in Bankruptcy Court.

The school announced in 2019 it would close due to declining enrollment and debt and has been for sale ever since. The group running the Orthodox Jewish camp on the SVC campus this summer had a purchase and sales agreement before the school went to bankruptcy court.

At this time, Bennington’s Town Manager tells us the camp is the only known action towards acquiring the campus, but other groups have expressed interest. The town is not bidding and has filed as a party to the bankruptcy. Whoever purchases the former college will need to discuss the use with the town. The manager foresees some permit issues, but some recreational use perspectives.

