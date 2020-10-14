Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years after a similar effort stalled, Winooski voters will decide in November whether to allow the city’s substantial number of noncitizen immigrants to vote in municipal elections.

Although other Vermont communities have discussed such measures, the question is particularly significant for Winooski, a city of 7,300 that boasts Vermont’s most diverse population and the state’s only majority-minority school district.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the charter change effort for this week’s issue.

