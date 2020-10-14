Vermont voter turnout smashing records

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to smash voter turnout records by leading the nation in the percentage of returned absentee ballots.

New data shows about 30 percent of voters cast their ballots -- over 95,000 Vermonters.

In response to the pandemic, legislation this year allowed all registered voters in the state to receive absentee ballots in the mail, and thousands have already voted.

It’s also changed how candidates campaign and how they spend money leading up to Election Day.

“Whether it’s television and radio advertising, direct mail, the get-out-the-vote spending and mobilization, you may have concentrated that in the last two weeks of the campaign. The time to be doing that is right now. Indeed, for some candidates it may be too late if they haven’t already,” said Eric Davis, a professor emeritus of political science at Middlebury College.

In 2016 about 325,000 Vermonters cast their ballots.

