Advertisement

Vermont voter turnout smashing records

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to smash voter turnout records by leading the nation in the percentage of returned absentee ballots.

New data shows about 30 percent of voters cast their ballots -- over 95,000 Vermonters.

In response to the pandemic, legislation this year allowed all registered voters in the state to receive absentee ballots in the mail, and thousands have already voted.

It’s also changed how candidates campaign and how they spend money leading up to Election Day.

“Whether it’s television and radio advertising, direct mail, the get-out-the-vote spending and mobilization, you may have concentrated that in the last two weeks of the campaign. The time to be doing that is right now. Indeed, for some candidates it may be too late if they haven’t already,” said Eric Davis, a professor emeritus of political science at Middlebury College.

In 2016 about 325,000 Vermonters cast their ballots.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH golf course worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A golf course employee in Concord, New Hampshire, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a customer who tested positive visited during the weekend, a city spokesperson said.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a New York state holiday.

News

Vermont teacher of the year to be announced at Colchester High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Teacher of the Year will represent the state next spring in the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in Washington, D.C.

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says they are pushing for more takeout this winter.

Latest News

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says as more information comes out about COVID-19, they are constantly reviewing guidelines.

News

Vt. National Guard: expect extra noise at Jericho training site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery from Rhode Island will be conducting the live firing operations over the next five days.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m., this person pried open the door to a Williston business and then tried to open a cash register.

News

Police: Black Lives Matter Flag stolen from Charleston home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from a property on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston, Vermont.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery in Williston

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say the man in the video pried open the door to a business

News

BLM flag stolen in Charleston, Vermont

Updated: 4 hours ago
A BLM flag was stolen in Charleston, Vermont.