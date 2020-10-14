What are the obstacles to affordable housing in Chittenden County?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new progress report says affordable housing needs in Chittenden County are still not being met, but that progress is being made

The Building Homes Together Campaign was formed in 2016 to encourage housing development in the state’s most populous county. The recently-released 2019 report says while there is overall success in creating new housing, there is still a lack of affordable homes. The campaign’s five-year goal is 700 new homes a year, with 140 of them affordable.

So far, they’ve been averaging 787 homes a year with only 112 affordable. However, 169 new affordable homes hit the market last year, the first year the campaign hit its target.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nancy Owens, the co-president of Evernorth Housing, and Charlie Baker, the executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, about why we’re succeeding in some areas and falling short in others.

