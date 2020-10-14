Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

It happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Williston. Police Anny Jenkins, 37, stabbed the 41-year-old employee multiple times in the back, neck, and head. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police say Jenkins left the scene and was found at her home in Ferrisburgh. She was arrested and charged with assault. She is due in court Wednesday.

