Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More sunshine tomorrow, but winds will be picking up from the southwest!

Winds will be picking up from the SSW overnight tonight, as a frontal system approaches from the west. Thursday will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s, but clouds will increase during the afternoon, with a chance of showers late in the day and Thursday night.

Friday, scattered showers will continue, with some heavy, steady rain developing in eastern parts of our region and eastern New England. That will continue into Saturday morning.

As the colder air returns behind that system, we could see a few snow showers across some of the highest elevations early Saturday.

Sunshine and milder temperatures will return again for Sunday, which is looking like the better weekend day. But again, it will be turning breezy out of the south on Sunday, ahead of the next frontal system that will be coming in from the west.

We can expect a few rain showers late Monday into Tuesday.

