BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will get the sunshine back again after yesterday’s rainy day.

The system that brought us the rain on Tuesday is now well off to the east. A bubble of high pressure is taking its place over the northeast, and that will bring back the sunshine & warmer temperatures today. There is just a slight chance for a quick, passing shower this afternoon, mainly in the higher elevations in our northern counties as a weak disturbance slips through.

Thursday will be a warm day, but also a windy one, as winds pick up out of the SSW tonight. Those winds will be ahead of an approaching system from the west which will be bringing us another round of some heavy, steady rain on Friday, especially late in the day, and continuing into the first part of Saturday.

Colder air will come back in for the start of the weekend on Saturday. There could even be a few snow showers in some of the mountain peaks early Saturday.

Once that next system moves out, we’ll get back to sunshine & warmer temperatures again for Sunday, which is looking like the better weekend day. But again, it will be turning breezy out of the south on Sunday, ahead of the next frontal system that will be coming in from the west. There are still some questions with the timing of that system for early next week, but it will bring a few more rain showers either Monday or Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the great fall day today. With all the rain & wind in the forecast after today, we are going to start losing a lot of our spectacular foliage. Enjoy it while it’s here! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.