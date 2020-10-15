COVID cases reported at Essex, Montpelier schools; 7 schools report virus this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more Vermont schools reported COVID-19 cases Thursday, Essex High School and Union Elementary in Montpelier, bringing the total number of schools reporting infections this week to seven.

The Essex-Westford School District let parents know late Friday that two people tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school. The Vermont Department of Health told the school district that those two people who tested positive have not exposed anyone on campus to the virus. The district also says the two individuals have not returned campus since they were infected and that the school will continue to stay open.

According to the Montpelier-Roxbury District superintendent, the two positive cases at Union Elementary School in Montpelier are in one pod. Everyone who is involved with this pod has been notified by the principal and will be called by contact tracers within the next 24-hours. The pod will be working virtually for the remainder of the week.

State health officials Tuesday reported they were looking at cases at schools in South Burlington, Williston, Windsor, and Manchester.

And contact tracing also began Tuesday after someone at the Essex Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.