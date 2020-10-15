Advertisement

Bennington County birthplace of Alcoholics Anonymous founder may face closure

The Wilson House in East Dorset, Vermont, birthplace to William "Bill" Wilson.(Olivia Lyons)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAST DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is home to Alcoholics Anonymous founder William “Bill” Wilson. His Bennington County birthplace in East Dorset is described as a Mecca to some suffering from addiction, but now the pandemic is putting the historic home’s future in jeopardy.

“There’s just a special feeling. When I walk into this house, I feel safe and I feel at home," says Michael, a recovering alcoholic.

Before the pandemic shut down The Wilson House for four-and-a-half months, Michael would visit three to five nights a week. He’s been sober seven years and says if the place has to close for financial reasons he doesn’t know what he will do without it. “It would be a tragedy if it closed because so many people come here, know about it, and then there are plenty of people who want to come here. It’s almost as if it’s a goal. It’s like going to Mecca, I guess. I don’t know if that’s a reasonable comparison, but I’ve heard people say that," he said.

Roger is visiting the home of Bill Wilson with his friend who has never been to the house. They have both been sober 26-years. “I really believe Bill and Bob -- although they don’t know it -- saved my life and my family’s lives,” says Roger.

In a typical year, about 10,000 people visit The Wilson House. The seminars that used to bring in 25 people only have five now because of COVID-19. The birthplace survives on donations and money from AA seminars. This year, it has lost $275,000, half of the organization’s annual budget. It did receive a PPE loan and economic grant from the state, but officials say it isn’t enough. “We’re really trying to close a very severe gap, which if we do that it will allow us to reopen in 2021," says Berta Maginniss, The Wilson House’s executive director.

The Wilson House is set to close its doors again on December 1 for three months. During that time, the board is going to reassess its business model and they hope to reopen again in March. “People come from all over the world. If you are in the AA fellowship this is one of three places you hope to come during your lifetime," says Maginniss.

Michael says it’s a wonderful place to connect with other sober alcoholics. “You spend your life in the bar and you meet a lot of drinkers. Eventually, some of them get sober and then some of them wind up coming here. It’s a beautiful thing," he said.

