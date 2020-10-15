Berlin fitness center reopens day after member tests positive for COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Washington County fitness center is open just 24 hours after a member tested positive with COVID-19.

The Green Mountain Community Fitness gym in Berlin was notified that one of its members tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning. The gym decided to shut down, and combined with its own and the health department’s contact tracing, were able to reopen on Thursday, just a day later. They say the way the gym is onfigured with space in between each class and open doors, other members were able to avoid close contact.

“And basically they deemed the fact that we are running our facility in a way that is state compliant and paying attention to the COVID protocols, they were able to cross everyone who was in contact or in the building with that person, basically eliminating them as possible contacts,” said the gym’s Nick Petterssen.

He says while they were closed they also did a deep cleaning of the equipment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.