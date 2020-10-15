Advertisement

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A drive home turned dangerous for a North Carolina family when a tornado passed over the interstate.

The Sunday family says they knew they were under a tornado warning on a trip near Dillon, South Carolina, but they never thought they’d actually drive through one. Video taken by the family shows what appears to be a funnel cloud then lots of debris.

“I could see in the distance some rotation, and then, all of a sudden, out from the trees comes a tornado,” said father Michael Sunday, who was driving the family’s truck.

Watching from their truck windows in the middle of the highway were Michael Sunday, his wife Annie, their two young kids and the family dog. They say it was two minutes of loud, strong winds.

“We thought it was going to pick the truck up, but it didn’t, thank goodness,” said daughter Sophie Sunday.

The Sundays say it happened fast, and they feel lucky to have made it out safety, minus some damage to their truck.

“I just thought, ‘We’re all together. If something’s going to happen, then we’re all just going to be together, and it’ll just be,’” Annie Sunday said.

Sophie says she thinks Jesus was watching out for the family.

The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas, causing damage in parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

