Feds say 82 face drug and weapons charges in ‘Operation Fury Road’

Guns seized from "Operation Fury Road."
Guns seized from "Operation Fury Road."(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upwards of 82 people face federal charges as part of a major multi-agency operation targeting illegal trafficking of guns and drugs between Vermont and Massachusetts.

Authorities Thursday said “Operation Fury Road” focused on Interstate 91 and surrounding communities over the past 18-months.

In addition to the arrests, officials say they seized 128 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and more than 40,000 bags of heroin and a kilo of crack cocaine.

“One of the biggest law enforcement challenges we have in Vermont is the problem of drugs coming to Vermont, where they are sold to suffering addicts from source cities and neighboring states such as Springfield, Massachusetts. The drugs fetch a higher price in Vermont. On the flip side, we have the issue of Vermont guns being acquired illegally and taken to points out of state where they are often used in homicides, shootings, and other violent incidents,” said U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan.

She says the operation encapsulated three previous busts in the Brattleboro area and the Northeast Kingdom last year, as well as earlier this year in Rutland.

Nolan says while gun and drug crimes are a major focus for her office, domestic violence is just as important. “That is notwithstanding the fact that domestic violence is more underreported than ever. It’s always underreported, but during the pandemic it’s even more underreported because victims have a hard time getting distance from their abusers," she said.

Vermont service providers are getting $6 million in federal funding to support victims of domestic violence.

