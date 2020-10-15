Advertisement

Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, dry desert soil cracks due to the lack of monsoon rainfall in Maricopa, Ariz. In a report released on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters see a dry winter for all of the south from coast-to-coast and say that could worsen an already bad drought.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, dry desert soil cracks due to the lack of monsoon rainfall in Maricopa, Ariz. In a report released on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters see a dry winter for all of the south from coast-to-coast and say that could worsen an already bad drought.(Ross D. Franklin | AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Don’t expect much of a winter wallop this year, except for the pain of worsening drought, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.

Two-thirds of the United States should get a warmer than normal winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted. Only Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota, will get a colder than normal winter, forecasters said.

The forecast for winter rain and snow splits the nation in three stripes. NOAA sees the entire south from southern California to North Carolina getting a dry winter. Forecasters see wetter weather for the northernmost states: Oregon and Washington to Michigan and dipping down to Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and other parts of the Ohio Valley. The rest of the nation will likely be closer to normal, NOAA said.

For the already dry Southwest and areas across the South, this could be a “big punch,” said NOAA drought expert David Miskus. About 45% of the nation is in drought, the highest level in more than seven years.

Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said he doesn’t see much relief for central and southern California, where wildfires have been raging.

What’s driving the mostly warmer and drier winter forecast is La Nina, the cooling of parts of the central Pacific that alter weather patterns worldwide, Halpert said.

For the East, big snowstorms or blizzards aren’t usually associated with La Nina. That’s more likely with its warming ocean counterpart, El Nino, he said. But he added that extreme events are not something meteorologists can see in seasonal forecasts.

Halpert also said he doesn’t expect the dreaded polar vortex to be much of a factor this year, except maybe in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes.

The vortex is the gigantic circular upper-air pattern that pens the cold close to the North Pole. When it weakens, the cold wanders away from the pole and brings bone-chilling weather to northern and eastern parts of the U.S.

While Halpert doesn’t see that happening much this winter, an expert in the polar vortex does.

Judah Cohen, a winter weather specialist for the private firm Atmospheric Environmental Research, sees a harsher winter for the Northeast than NOAA does. He bases much of his forecasting on what’s been happening in the Arctic and Siberian snow cover in October. His research shows that the more snow on the ground in Siberia in October, the harsher the winter in the eastern United States as the polar vortex weakens and wanders south.

Snow cover in Siberia was low in early October, but it is catching up fast and looks to be heavier than normal by the end of the month, he said.

The government predictions are about increased or decreased odds in what the entire three months of weather look like, not an individual day or storm, so don’t plan any event on a seasonal outlook, cautioned Greg Postel, a storm specialist at The Weather Channel. But he said La Nina is the strongest indicator among several for what drives winter weather. La Nina does bring a milder than average winter to the southeast, but it also makes the central U.S. “susceptible to Arctic blasts,” he said.

La Nina also dominates the forecast by AccuWeather. That private company is forecasting mainly dry in the South, wet and snowy in the Pacific Northwest, bouts of snow and rain from Minneapolis through the Great Lakes region, big swings in the heartland and mild weather in the mid-Atlantic. The company predicts a few heavy snow events in the Midwest and Great Lakes, but less than average snow for the Northeast.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears .

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport anticipates an extension on Canadian border closure

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The U.S. - Canadian border closure agreement is set to end on October 21st, but the city of Newport does not expect the border to open up next week.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

News

Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.

News

City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

Latest News

National

Power still out to thousands in California to prevent fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year.

National Politics

Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Stores and restaurants are offering deals in the downtown are until Saturday in the hopes to jumpstart holiday business.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.