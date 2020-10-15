Advertisement

Former roommate of accused Capital One hacker sentenced

FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Capital One Financial is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Capital One Financial is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking the Capital One banking company and at least 30 other organizations has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Park Quan, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of guns, according to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran.

Quan has been in custody since his arrest and plea in June. In imposing the four-year sentence, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said he was taking into account Quan’s age and health issues that were diagnosed while he was in prison.

Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. She has been charged with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse and has pleaded not guilty.

The cache of weapons included four semi-automatic handguns, six semi-automatic rifles, and two additional rifles, Moran said.

At least one of the semi-automatic rifles was loaded. Officials also seized ammunition, high-capacity magazines, flare launchers, containers of explosive powder, and two bump stocks, which Quan claimed to have purchased before the devices were outlawed.

Quan has a 1983 federal conviction in Washington for being a felon in possession of explosives and a 1991 federal conviction in Texas for possessing an unregistered machine gun. Those convictions mean Quan is prohibited from possessing firearms.

During the search, Thompson, 33, was arrested and charged with accessing personal information of 106 million Capital One credit card holders.

Prosecutors said Thompson, a former Amazon software engineer who went by the online alias “erratic,” has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police. And police in Mountain View, California, said she also threatened to shoot up an undisclosed company while she was living with Quan.

Thompson’s lawyers have denied those accusations and have said she is not violent.

Capital One said 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were obtained in the hack. The breach was among the largest on record involving a major U.S. financial institution.

Her trial was set for November but last week it was moved to Feb. 8, 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport anticipates an extension on Canadian border closure

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The U.S. - Canadian border closure agreement is set to end on October 21st, but the city of Newport does not expect the border to open up next week.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

News

Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.

News

City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

Latest News

National

Power still out to thousands in California to prevent fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year.

National Politics

Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Stores and restaurants are offering deals in the downtown are until Saturday in the hopes to jumpstart holiday business.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.