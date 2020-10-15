Investigators look at fire that destroyed former NH restaurant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a former restaurant in Concord.

The Concord Monitor reports Tuesday’s fire scorched the structural supports of the attic and roof in the vacant building that once housed a Friendly’s, making it too dangerous for firefighters to deal with the blaze from the inside. Concord interim Fire Chief Guy Newbery said the fire spread rapidly and there were no fire alarms. The Friendly’s closed in October 2019.

The building was constructed in 1967.

