Investigators look at fire that destroyed former NH restaurant

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a former restaurant in Concord.

The Concord Monitor reports Tuesday’s fire scorched the structural supports of the attic and roof in the vacant building that once housed a Friendly’s, making it too dangerous for firefighters to deal with the blaze from the inside. Concord interim Fire Chief Guy Newbery said the fire spread rapidly and there were no fire alarms. The Friendly’s closed in October 2019.

The building was constructed in 1967.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

News

Newport anticipates an extension on Canadian border closure

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The U.S. - Canadian border closure agreement is set to end on October 21st, but the city of Newport does not expect the border to open up next week.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

News

News

Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.

News

City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

News

Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Stores and restaurants are offering deals in the downtown are until Saturday in the hopes to jumpstart holiday business.

News

UVM student-journalists develop absentee ballot tracker-map

Updated: 7 hours ago
WCAX 5 p.m. News, Part 2

News

Feds say 82 face drug and weapons charges in ‘Operation Fury Road’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Upwards of 82 people face federal charges as part of a major multi-agency operation targeting illegal trafficking of guns and drugs between Vermont and Massachusetts.

News

Colchester English learner instructor named Vermont Teacher of the Year

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Colchester High School English learner teacher has been named the Vermont Teacher of the Year.

Politics

Campaign Countdown: Scott and Zuckerman on the coronavirus economy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
On the road to campaign 2020, jobs and the economy are taking center stage as the coronavirus continues to clobber state and local coffers. That comes on top of Vermont’s ongoing demographic crisis that threatens the economy. Calvin Cutler sat down with Governor Phil Scott and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman to hear how they would heal the coronavirus economy and their vision going forward.

News

Berlin fitness center reopens day after member tests positive for COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Washington County fitness center is open just 24 hours after a member tested positive with COVID-19.