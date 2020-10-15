Jewish leaders call NY COVID rules ‘blatantly anti-Semitic’

NEW YORK (AP) - Three Rockland County Jewish congregations have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of engaging in a streak of anti-Semitic discrimination with a crackdown on religious gatherings.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed Wednesday says Cuomo has made numerous discriminatory statements about the Jewish Orthodox community. Cuomo, a Democrat, has blamed the state’s growing infection rate on so-called “red zone” areas that are home to 2.8% of the state population. The state said six coronavirus clusters have appeared in Brooklyn and Queens, and Broome, Orange and Rockland counties. In those COVID-19 hot spots, the state says houses of worship can have 25% capacity, or a maximum of 10 people.

Cuomo told reporters Thursday he was not targeting Orthodox Jewish communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)