Man arrested in 2019 Middlesex arson investigation

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have made an arrest in a 2019 Middlesex arson investigation.

Authorities Wednesday said a surveillance picture helped them identify Tyler Durfee, 31, as the prime suspect in the case.

They say he went into the garage of the Garand Hill Road home on July 16, 2019, spread an accelerant on the floor, and lit it on fire. The 72-year-old homeowner put the fire out herself after hearing noises in her garage.

Witnesses and a surveillance photo showed a suspect seen walking toward East Hill Road in Middlesex just before the fire was reported. He was then seen walking away after the time of the fire. He was also given a ride by a passing driver and dropped off on State Street in Montpelier.

Police were granted an arrest warrant after Durfee failed to show up for a polygraph test and officers picked him up Wednesday morning in Northfield. They have not released any possible motive.

Related Stories:

Police seek ‘person of interest’ in Middlesex arson

Police trying to ID person of interest in Middlesex arson

Investigators: Arsonist started Middlesex garage fire

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.