Missing man reported in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for your help to track down a Windham County man who has been missing for more than two days.

A family member of Matthew Defrancesco, 37, of Brookline, says a neighbor checked on his home on Merril Drive and found that Defrancesco, his truck, and dog were not there. The family member told police Defrancesco suffers from various mental health issues and has not been taking medication consistently.

Police ask that if you see him, or his 2015 blue Ford truck, with VT registration 229A22, to contact police.

