Nationwide ammo hoarding prompts local stores to set caps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nationwide ammunition shortage is hitting home as some gun stores are now putting limits on how much you can buy per day. Ike Bendavid reports on what’s causing ammo to fly off shelves.

The ammo aisle at Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury has some empty shelves. “Normally this would be full with different selections as opposed to bulk qualities of one style,” said the store’s Jason Link. He says they are having a hard time getting ammunition in the store for all types of guns.

A lack of supply, but plenty of demand from gun owners like Harry Hinrichsen who are looking to stock up. “If people are looking for shotgun ammo this time of year, it’s in short supply,” said the East Barre man.

“As people run out of the defensive rounds, they move into the practice rounds, and when the practice rounds run out they move into the hunting rounds,” Link said. The store is even putting restrictions on how much people can buy per day. “If we don’t put the restrictions on, then there isn’t any ammo available for anybody.”

So why are people stocking up? “It’s kind of the perfect storm. Between the pandemic that’s going on, the hunting season, it’s an election time,” Link said.

It’s a similar story at R & L Archery in Barre according to the store’s Jon Sanborn. “We have definitely seen a lot of holes in the industry this year. Ammo, in general, has been difficult to come by,” he said. Because of the shortage, the store has also limited how much customers can buy.

“You come you can only buy a certain amount of boxes, certain amount of bullets, depending on what’s in stock. It really takes the fun out of it,” said Kurt Patrick of Braintree.

“Ultimately, we are making everyone a little unhappy instead of making a couple people very happy,” Sanborn said.

Back at Parros, Link says the reason for the slow restock is a supply chain issue and the nationwide demand. But there is some progress. “We are starting to see it slowly come back, but it’s not across the board and we don’t know for how long it’s going to be that way,” he said.

