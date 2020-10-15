New law looks to protect road workers from distracted drivers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers in Vermont will now face a hefty fine if they don’t pull over for vehicles in the breakdown lane. It’s just one initiative in a new law overhauling protections for road workers.

“We all kind of just look past those work crews that are just working on the middle of the road," said Richard Wobby with the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.

Wobby and others have been pushing for a crackdown on distracted driving and speeding in work zones after two workers were killed on the job last year.

“And it wasn’t only the two people that were killed, we had multiple people that were hit or run over, incidents of close calls that were lucky enough to survive,” Wobby said.

The new law passed this summer and signed by Governor Phil Scott requires drivers to move over for all vehicles in the breakdown lane. And if you’re speeding or texting in a work or school zone, you’ll face a minimum fine of $200 and a maximum of $1,000, depending on the circumstances.

“It’s hard to predict how much this new enhancement of the law is actually going to be utilized.,” said Paul White with the Vermont Highway Safety Office. He says Vermont already has a law cracking down on speeding within work zones and that enforcing the new rules will be a challenge.

“If you’re stationary watching a car go by at 50, it’s kind of hard to tell whether they have a phone in their hand or not," White said. "So we have the challenge of getting the evidence and seeing the violation.”

And in some communities, White says law enforcement is stretched thin, so it may be difficult for police to be in the right place at the right time.

But advocates say that this new law will save lives. “Anything we can do to draw attention to those flaggers, those people in orange or green rebuilding our infrastructure,” Wobby said. "We want to do it but we don’t want to have another horrific year.”