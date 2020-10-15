Advertisement

Golf course worker tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A golf course employee in Concord, New Hampshire, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a customer who tested positive visited during the weekend, a city spokesperson said.

The Beaver Meadow Golf Course employee is currently in quarantine, the spokesperson said.

Beaver Meadow will be closed on Thursday through Saturday for deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility.

The state Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

Other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

___

AMBULANCE DISINFECTANT

The 300 licensed ambulance service units in New Hampshire will soon have access to electrostatic sprayers to help with disinfection, state safety officials said.

The sprayers will help with faster turnaround times following EMS service calls, said Justin Romanello, New Hampshire Bureau of EMS chief. The lightweight, handheld device allows for 360-degree touchless disinfection and sanitizing, “ideal for the current pandemic,” safety officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Funding was made available through the Granite State Health Care Coalition.

____

STUDENT ENRICHMENT GRANTS

Student enrichment programs such as FIRST Robotics and Girls at Work are eligible for $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds, New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Wednesday.

The Student Enrichment Program Grants are available both for increased costs and lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic and for new programs designed to expand student enrichment beyond current programs, Edelblut said.

Program providers have until Dec. 15 to apply.

___

ABSENTEE VOTER REGISTRATION

The New Hampshire secretary of state and attorney general’s offices have asked a judge to acknowledge that the state accepts requests for absentee voter registration forms and provides them to applicants.

The offices, in a motion filed last week and made public Wednesday, followed up on a ruling that dismissed most arguments in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire’s voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker said the union failed to demonstrate that the current rules actually prevented anyone from voting. He ordered the state to develop a process to accept requests for absentee voter registration forms.

The secretary of state’s office showed records of sending absentee voter registration packets in response to requests for the Sept. 8 state primary and Nov. 3 general election. Others were sent out after getting requests via phone or email.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, a total of 9,349 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 71 from the previous day. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 458.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 44.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

