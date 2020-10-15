Trucker given $1,192 ticket for stuck truck on Notch Road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - An Illinois truck driver will have to pay a hefty fine after getting his rig stuck on Vermont Route 108 in Smugglers' Notch Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. Authorities say Braden Pitchford, 26, ignored and passed several clearly posted signs warning against trucks and busses using the road. After getting stuck, troopers were able to guide him back towards the Stowe side. He was issued a $1,192 ticket and two points on his license.

It’s the second big rig to get stuck on the road this month -- another truck was stuck on October 3rd.

The perennial problem on the narrow road between Stowe and Cambridge has subsided somewhat in recent years because of better signage and steep fines, but some drivers still aren’t getting the message.

