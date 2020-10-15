Police: Black Lives Matter Flag stolen from Charleston home

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from a property on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston, Vermont.

They say it looks like the flag in the photo above.

Officers say it happened sometime Wednesday evening between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This incident comes just a month after police say someone spray-painted WLM, or White Lives Matter, on road signs in Charleston.

