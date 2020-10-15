Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Williston store Wednesday night.
Police say a surveillance camera captured the suspect around 9:15 p.m. as they pried open the door to the Williston business and then tried to open a cash register. They ran off when an employee came into the room.
Police have not said which businesses this happened at.
