Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Williston store Wednesday night.

Police say a surveillance camera captured the suspect around 9:15 p.m. as they pried open the door to the Williston business and then tried to open a cash register. They ran off when an employee came into the room.

Police have not said which businesses this happened at.

