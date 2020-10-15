Shaheen, Messner spar over virus response, court nominee

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her Republican challenger Corky Messner clashed in a debate Wednesday over how best to address the economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

Shaheen is pushing for a more ambitious aid package while Messner wants a smaller deal and additional funding in the future. They also sparred over their contrasting views on health care, gun control, and police reform. But, they agreed that climate change was a threat and that the government should support renewable energy. They also both view China as a threat to the United States and agreed measures should be taken to counter its influence.

The two candidates debated from different studios at a New Hampshire Public Radio station.

