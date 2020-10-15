Advertisement

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’re not going to feel it today, but the temperatures are on their way down. That means outdoor dining will be tricky once the snow starts to fall. State officials are urging restaurants to use takeout and outdoor seating until other options are available.

There’s a 50% capacity limit on indoor dining, so people relying on outdoor space will have to pivot. “Just be flexible and cognizant of what their policy is," said Ralph Kucharek, a Burlington resident. For a professional snowboarder like Kucherak, weathering the cold is nothing new. But even he knows the outdoor dining in Vermont might be nearing its end.

“We are having a great summer but knowing what’s about to come and the transitions we have to make," said Shannon Lipkin, the general manager at The Spot restaurant on Shelburne Road in Burlington, The eatery doesn’t have a large indoor space to offer, so a 50% capacity limit by the state will hurt when patio seating isn’t an option anymore. Lipkin says they will offer outdoor space as long as they can, but she knows a change is coming. “We really are trying to make it as easy for our customers and ourselves to make sure we can run our business safely throughout the winter.”

The Spot has plans to create an online reservation service to limit customers coming in as well as openly display availability. Takeout will also be ready to take center stage to keep the cash coming in. But all restaurants are taking a different approach under state guidelines. “If a tent is being used now with all sides down, it should be treated as indoors," said Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle.

She says they constantly review the guidelines to see if they can safely give restaurants more indoor dining options. While they are not there yet, in the meantime, she is urging restaurants to use takeout. Kurrle recommends maintaining social distance in the pick-up line and wearing a mask. “We highly encourage takeout as a safe opportunity to really support local businesses and continue to enjoy their foods. Helping the business owners as well, so they can get your orders out to you safely. But I would also just remind people to tip well and tip often," said Kurrle.

She says the next round of grant and relief opportunities for restaurants is on the way and she praises owners for being so resilient. “It’s amazing the creativity that has continued and their willingness to work with us," said Kurrle.

And for customers like Kucharek, they’ll meet the restaurants somewhere in the middle in the coming months. “These restaurants make up the fabric of Vermont. We need all these restaurants for tourists next year and when things do open back up," said Kucharek.

The state is always looking for new ideas and data to support restaurants opening safely as time goes on. But they do still have relief to offer for those who are stretching beyond their limit.

