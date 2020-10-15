VSP investigating gun shot fired near Vt. lawmaker’s home

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a possible gunshot fired at or near a state lawmaker’s home in Enosburgh.

Representative Felisha Leffler reported the incident Thursday afternoon. She said she was awoken at about 5 a.m. by the sound of a gunshot. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating. They say there is no new evidence of a gunshot beyond the sound she heard. Leffler says the incident comes a day after she got a postcard in the mail calling for her arrest.

The Republican was elected to the House in 2018.

