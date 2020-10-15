Vt. National Guard: expect extra noise at Jericho training site

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A training group will be firing a cannon out of the The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site starting Thursday.

The Vermont National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery from Rhode Island will be conducting the live firing operations over the next five days.

We’re told residents in the area should expect noise as the weapon will be louder than what’s typically fired at the training site.

The chief plans and operations officer for the range says because of COVID-19 restrictions, units are not able to travel as far as they typically do, so the Vermont site is the closest range available for the New England states.

