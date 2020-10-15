Vt. COVID emergency order scheduled to expire Thursday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID State of Emergency is set to expire Thursday but is expected to be extended.

Last month, Governor Phil Scott extended the order for the sixth time since the pandemic emerged in March in the U.S.

The governor has said the order allows him to keep certain protections in place, control outbreaks, and ultimately keep the economy open as Vermont fights the pandemic.

While Vermont continues to lead the country in low infection rates, the Northeast region has seen a steady increase in cases over the past week.

