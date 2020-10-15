Advertisement

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

By KCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) – A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.

At first there were only a few sightings, but as they got more common, animal control had to get involved.

Area resident Penny McCallister spotted the lizard while walking her dogs this summer.

“Up came this creature with four legs out of the water,” she said.

At first the neighbors were skeptical.

“She was ranting and raving about this sighting she had of a creature,” said Laura Helmuth Miller, one of McCallister’s neighbors.

But then someone in the Lake Forest community snapped a photo of the lizard, which was unlike anything they’d ever seen in Kansas before.

“People started seeing it more and more,” Miller said.

They even gave it a name.

“We called her Nessie, like the Loch Ness Monster,” McCallister said. “I mean, she took on that name. Everyone called her Nessie.”

People saw the creature on and off for the past several months, but with the lake giving the lizard cover, it was just too hard to catch.

“We’re hoping it wasn’t someone’s pet, and they let it out,” McCallister said.

This week, Bonner Springs Animal Control managed to trap the lizard and take it to a rescue in Missouri.

“I was glad to see it go, really,” Miller said.

It turns out it’s an Asian water monitor. Police are still trying to find out how it ended up in the lake.

“It made it exciting around here for a few months, but I’m glad he’s captured and didn’t hurt anyone,” McCallister said.

It’s not exactly the Creature from the Black Lagoon, but it’s still probably safer in captivity.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport anticipates an extension on Canadian border closure

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The U.S. - Canadian border closure agreement is set to end on October 21st, but the city of Newport does not expect the border to open up next week.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

News

Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.

News

City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

Latest News

National

Power still out to thousands in California to prevent fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year.

National Politics

Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Stores and restaurants are offering deals in the downtown are until Saturday in the hopes to jumpstart holiday business.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.