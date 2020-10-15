BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a beautiful, warm, but windy day today!

Temperatures soared into the 70s in many parts of our region with southerly winds in advance of the next cold front. Showers will overspread the the region this evening and continue into Friday morning.

The front will stall out over the Connecticut River Valley, and low pressure will ride up that front, bringing a heavy, steady rain as we go through Friday, especially late in the day into Friday night and early Saturday. Some of the heaviest rain will be in eastern parts of our region.

Rain Saturday morning will taper off, but it will become colder on Saturday. There could be some snow Saturday morning in locations above 2500′!

Sunday will be the better weekend day with sunshine and milder temperatures. It will also be breezy again as yet another frontal system approaches from the west.

That next system will bring rain on Monday, with some possible lingering showers into Tuesday and Wednesday.

