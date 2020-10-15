BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are headed for a warm & windy day today, and then a whole bunch of wet weather will come our way.

The wind will be picking up out of the SSW today ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. Those winds will bring in warmer air, and along with a lot of sunshine this afternoon, our temperatures will be cracking the 70 degree mark in many locations.

As the system gets closer, we’ll start to get some showers by late afternoon & evening in northern NY. Those showers will spread eastward into VT & NH overnight. The front will stall out over the Connecticut River Valley, and low pressure will ride up that front, bringing a heavy, steady rain as we go through Friday, especially late in the day into Friday night and early Saturday. The rain will move out and skies will start to clear late Saturday, but it will be colder after that front comes through.

We are looking at a good 1-2″ of rain out of this system throughout VT & NH, but northern NY will only get about 0.10″ to 0.50″. There could even be a bit of snow at the highest mountain peaks on Saturday morning.

Sunday will be the better, brighter, warmer, drier day of the two weekend days. It will also be breezy again as yet another frontal system approaches from the west. That next system will bring rain on Monday, with some possible lingering showers into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures today, but don’t get blown away by those gusty winds! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.