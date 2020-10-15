Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are headed for a warm & windy day today, and then a whole bunch of wet weather will come our way.

The wind will be picking up out of the SSW today ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. Those winds will bring in warmer air, and along with a lot of sunshine this afternoon, our temperatures will be cracking the 70 degree mark in many locations.

As the system gets closer, we’ll start to get some showers by late afternoon & evening in northern NY. Those showers will spread eastward into VT & NH overnight. The front will stall out over the Connecticut River Valley, and low pressure will ride up that front, bringing a heavy, steady rain as we go through Friday, especially late in the day into Friday night and early Saturday. The rain will move out and skies will start to clear late Saturday, but it will be colder after that front comes through.

We are looking at a good 1-2″ of rain out of this system throughout VT & NH, but northern NY will only get about 0.10″ to 0.50″. There could even be a bit of snow at the highest mountain peaks on Saturday morning.

Sunday will be the better, brighter, warmer, drier day of the two weekend days. It will also be breezy again as yet another frontal system approaches from the west. That next system will bring rain on Monday, with some possible lingering showers into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures today, but don’t get blown away by those gusty winds! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
More sunshine tomorrow! , but winds will be picking up from the southwest!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Sun returns today. Warm, breezy Thursday. Then more rain Friday & Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Tuesday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
It’s been a cloudy, chilly, soggy day but there are improvements on the way!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Rainy Tuesday, followed by a sunny Wednesday. More rain late week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.