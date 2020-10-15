Advertisement

YouTube follows Twitter and Facebook with QAnon crackdown

FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash.
FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — YouTube is following the lead of Twitter and Facebook, saying that it is taking more steps to limit QAnon and other baseless conspiracy theories that can lead to real-world violence.

The Google-owned video platform said Thursday it will now prohibit material targeting a person or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify violence.

One example would be videos that threaten or harass someone by suggesting they are complicit in a conspiracy such as QAnon, which paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and “deep state” government officials.

Pizzagate is another internet conspiracy theory — essentially a predecessor to QAnon — that would fall in the banned category. Its promoters claimed children were being harmed at a pizza restaurant in Washington. D.C. A man who believed in the conspiracy entered the restaurant in December 2016 and fired an assault rifle. He was sentenced to prison in 2017.

YouTube is the third of the major social platforms to announce policies intended rein in QAnon, a conspiracy theory they all helped spread.

Twitter announced in July a crackdown on QAnon, though it did not ban its supporters from its platform. It did ban thousands of accounts associated with QAnon content and blocked URLs associated with it from being shared. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.

Facebook, meanwhile, announced last week that it was banning groups that openly support QAnon. It said it would remove pages, groups and Instagram accounts for representing QAnon — even if they don’t promote violence.

The social network said it will consider a variety of factors in deciding whether a group meets its criteria for a ban. Those include the group’s name, its biography or “about” section, and discussions within the page or group on Facebook, or account on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook’s move came two months after it announced softer crackdown, saying said it would stop promoting the group and its adherents. But that effort faltered due to spotty enforcement.

YouTube said it had already removed tens of thousands of QAnon-videos and eliminated hundreds of channels under its existing policies — especially those that explicitly threaten violence or deny the existence of major violent events.

“All of this work has been pivotal in curbing the reach of harmful conspiracies, but there’s even more we can do to address certain conspiracy theories that are used to justify real-world violence, like QAnon,” the company said in Thursday’s blog post.

Experts said the move shows that YouTube is taking threats around violent conspiracy theories seriously and recognizes the importance of limiting the spread of such conspiracies. But, with QAnon increasingly creeping into mainstream politics and U.S. life, they wonder if it is too late.

“While this is an important change, for almost three years YouTube was a primary site for the spread of QAnon,” said Sophie Bjork-James, an anthropologist at Vanderbilt University who studies QAnon. “Without the platform Q would likely remain an obscure conspiracy. For years YouTube provided this radical group an international audience.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport anticipates an extension on Canadian border closure

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The U.S. - Canadian border closure agreement is set to end on October 21st, but the city of Newport does not expect the border to open up next week.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

News

All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago
All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

News

Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.

News

City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

Latest News

National

Power still out to thousands in California to prevent fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year.

National Politics

Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Montpelier Madness kicks off with three days of deals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Stores and restaurants are offering deals in the downtown are until Saturday in the hopes to jumpstart holiday business.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.