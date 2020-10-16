Advertisement

3 key Trump policies teed up for Supreme Court action

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Controversial Trump administration policies on the census, asylum seekers and the border wall, held illegal by lower courts, are on the Supreme Court’s agenda Friday.

The most pressing case before the justices when they meet privately, and by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, involves the census. They are considering the Trump administration’s appeal to be allowed to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the population count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives — and by extension the Electoral College — among the states for the next 10 years.

The administration wants the court to hear arguments in December and decide the case before Trump’s Jan. 10 deadline to send the figures to Congress. The justices could reveal their plans as early as Friday.

If the court adopts the proposed timetable and Senate Republicans succeed in confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the court quickly, she would be able to take part in arguments in the case.

With a vote on Barrett’s confirmation expected before the end of October, Friday’s meeting could be the court’s last with one seat vacant since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.

The high court could also announce that it will review an administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, which has forced tens of thousands of people to return to Mexico since it was announced early in 2019.

Known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” the policy became a key pillar of the administration’s response to a surge of asylum-seeking families from Central America at the southern border. It also drew criticism for having people wait in dangerous cities.

Also on the agenda is the administration’s appeal of a ruling that Defense Department officials exceeded their authority when they transferred money in the Pentagon budget to border wall construction, despite Congress' refusal to give Trump all the money he wanted for the project.

Lower courts sided with states and environmental groups that challenged the transfer as a violation of the Constitution’s provision giving Congress the power to determine spending. A separate suit from members of Congress also is making its way to the court.

The justices blocked the court rulings in both the asylum seekers and border wall cases, leaving the policies in effect. Arguments wouldn’t heard before next year and the issues would have much less significance if Joe Biden were to become president. He could rescind Trump’s policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, for example.

The outcome of the census case, though, could affect the distribution of political power for the next 10 years. The census also helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

In early September, a panel of three federal judges in New York said Trump’s order was unlawful because those in the country illegally qualify as people to be counted in the states they reside.

The administration told the court that the president retains “discretion to exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment based on their immigration status.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups, said Trump’s violation of federal law is “not particularly close or complicated.”

The Supreme Court separately allowed the administration to end the actual census count this week, blocking a court order that would have kept the count going until the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The US nearing 8 million COVID cases

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Country records highest number of single day cases since August.

National Politics

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

National Politics

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

‘You Can Quote Me’: Vermont lt. governor debate

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne go head-to-head in the "You Can Quote Me" debate. Watch Channel 3 Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

National

Amber Alert canceled in Md., 7-year-old found safe

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson had been reported missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 negative; Patriots cancel practice over positive test, AP source says

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By BARRY WILNER
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

News

Vt. health officials concerned rapid-antigen testing provides false security

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont health officials continue to cast doubt on the value of rapid antigen testing, including the kind of tests now being offered at the Burlington airport.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.