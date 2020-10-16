Advertisement

Abenaki names to appear on Vt. state park signs

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Abenaki tribes from our region have been working toward more visibility for years and a new law provides a new opportunity to make their culture more visible.

“We’ll look actively for opportunities to post Abenaki place names within the parks,” said Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

It’s a subtle change but it’s coming to state parks all over Vermont, and Abenaki leaders say they are excited about the progress. “This is bringing things forward a little bit more and that, we really appreciate that,” said Richard Menard, Chief of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi.

Bill H.880 was signed by Governor Phil Scott earlier this month and gives The Commission on Native American Affairs the go-ahead to have the Forest Parks and Recreation Department post Abenaki names to accompany English names on state park signage. They aren’t changing any state park names, just adding new language.

Snyder says they accept the new task enthusiastically and only see good coming from the new signage. “It’s something we are really comfortable with as another role of the state parks. When you build awareness and appreciation, good things come from that," said Snyder.

Chief Menard says growing up, this type of progress for Abenaki culture was few and far between, so to see momentum forward for the natives has been fruitful. “We are getting more exposure than we have ever gotten and that is a good thing," said Menard.

There are 55 developed state parks with signs and trails. The Commission on Native American Affairs says plenty of those signs will be getting updated with Abenaki names. It is the commission’s job to find out the appropriate Abenaki place names and present them to the Forest Parks and Recreation Department. They have about 15 so far. And It isn’t only entry signs, but direction signs, instructional signs as well as place markers.

“It’s a first step really," said Carol McGranaghan, the chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs. She says not only is it providing more exposure, but even acts as a sample of Abenaki culture. “In Abenaki culture, places are living entities and need to be respected and honored, so it’s also a way to do that."

Abenaki tribal members are hopeful that this is a small piece of a much larger puzzle. “We’ve come a long way and the more exposure we can have, the better it is," Menard said.

“I’m hopeful that once we get that one piece of signage in there that maybe we can expand it so that when you are welcomed to Montpelier you are welcomed to Indokina also," McGranaghan said.

And although it is a small step in a much larger goal, McGranaghan says they are excited to see the language gain new life. “I think it gives a little bit of validity and confirmation that we are here, we are Abenaki and we can be proud again," she said.

The next step is to create a list of all parks and markings that could have Abenaki language to accompany the English. McGranaghan says they aren’t stopping with state parks and hope to have the Abenaki language find its way onto all state signage in the future, so for example when you are welcomed to Montpelier on I-89, you will also be welcomed to Indokina also.

Related Stories:

Shelburne flies Abenaki flag in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day

Totem dedication honors Vermont’s Indigenous people

Law granting limited Abenaki subsistence rights has been long time coming

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘You Can Quote Me’: Vermont lt. governor debate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne go head-to-head in the "You Can Quote Me" debate. Watch Channel 3 Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

News

Vt. health officials concerned rapid-antigen testing provides false security

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont health officials continue to cast doubt on the value of rapid antigen testing, including the kind of tests now being offered at the Burlington airport.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

18 identified in Vt. youth and adult hockey league outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont health officials Friday said the number of COVID cases linked to a youth and adult recreational hockey league in central Vermont has now expanded to 18 cases.

News

Volunteers to beautify Vt. communities Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Volunteers on Saturday are going to be beautifying their communities as part of the Vermont Blooms Initiative.

Latest News

News

Outbreak linked to NH restaurant, patrons may have been exposed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak linked to a restaurant in Hudson, and more patrons may have been exposed, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

News

New Hampshire to challenge Massachusetts income tax decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor of New Hampshire is promising a legal challenge to a decision by neighboring Massachusetts to continue taxing New Hampshire residents who normally work in Massachusetts but who have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

NH hockey activities suspended for 2 weeks following outbreaks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire is “pausing” all hockey activities in indoor rinks for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials said Thursday.

AP

Trapped black bear believed to be 3rd of Mink’s litter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A trapped black bear cub is believed to be the son of a bear whose life was spared by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017.

News

NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With the clock ticking down to Election Day, officials are cautiously optimistic New York has fixed problems with mail-in voting that led to delays and disenfranchisement in a rocky June primary.