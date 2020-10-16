All-Terrain Vehicles a success on Newport’s public roadways

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A successful first season of ATV’s on city streets in Newport. It went so well that city leaders expect to allow the same thing next year, which is good news for the economy and business owners like Frank Richardi, who says this ordinance really helped business this summer.

“We saw the ATV’s at the hardware store, we saw them at the bank, we saw them going to the post office, the grocery store,” Richardi said. “Everybody was filtering into every business.”

Richardi says that this new feature was perfect for stimulating the local economy during the pandemic.

“It was just another element to bring people out and bring people to the area,” Richardi said. “The side-by-sides and the ATV’s definitely brought more traffic to the downtown area.”

It’s just what the city leaders in Newport had hoped for when voters approved the ordinance allowing ATV’s to be used on some city roads.

Mayor Paul Monette says he witnessed the additional foot traffic driving through the town and city limits this summer.

“I know, in my travels around, especially on weekends, I would see numerous ATV’s at the various businesses,” Mayor Monette said

He was hopeful the new ordinance would attract out-of-state riders to the region, but that may not have happened as much as he’d like due to the pandemic closing the Canadian border.

Regardless, he says the economic impact was still felt.

“I did see a note from one business that said they had a fifty-percent increase in gas sales on a Saturday, due to ATV’s,” Mayor Monette said.

Before the vote earlier this year, some people who lived in the area were concerned about noise, a possible uptick in traffic, and the potential for low-visibility of the machines on the roadways. Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham says beyond warnings, and rider education, there were no major problems.

“It was less than five tickets, and I would say it was exactly two,” Chief Bingham said. “And there just weren’t a lot of speeding violations or any kind of violations like that.”

The inaugural season was a trial run, and officials say it went so well, the ATV ordinance will likely happen again next year.

They’re also hoping more nearby towns adopt similar policies to connect the trail network even more.

