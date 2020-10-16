Burlington’s City Hall Park reopens this weekend with celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park reopens with events planned through the weekend.

Events kick off Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with Sabouyouma, an African dance and drumming group. There will be a DJ at 3 p.m., a band at 5 p.m., and a screening by the Vermont International Film Foundation at 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, tours of the stormwater and rain garden, watersheds, and trees will be offered.

Click here for more information about this weekend’s events.

Related Stories:

City Hall Park reopening with renovations

City Hall Park on schedule to open in October

Update on Burlington’s City Hall Park construction progress

Burlington City Hall Park opening date delayed

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.