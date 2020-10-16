Champlain Valley Expo to hold final Taste of the Fair event

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The final Taste of the Fair event at the Champlain Valley Expo is scheduled for this weekend.

Tickets are $5 dollars each and spots are still available throughout the weekend. You have to reserve them online.

Each person attending needs a ticket; it’s not by car load.

Although the fair was canceled this year, organizers say this gives people the opportunity to enjoy the food, by getting out of the car and going to vendors.

Masks and social distancing are required.

