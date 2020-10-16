City of Montpelier asks residents to not trick-or-treat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - City leaders are asking the people of Montpelier to not trick-or-treat this year.

The capital city won’t be sponsoring or holding any organized Halloween activities downtown or at the recreation center.

Montpelier Alive also won’t be hosting any themed events.

The city does recommend safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating like carving and decorating pumpkins at a safe distance.

They also recommend decorating your home, virtual Halloween costume contests, or Halloween movie night with those you live with.

