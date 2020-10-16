Advertisement

Enfield cancels traditional Halloween

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating is being discouraged in some communities across our region, and Enfield, New Hampshire, is one of those towns that will not have traditional celebrations, but the spooky sights will still abound.

“This will be the first time we have not had the traditional door to door trick-or-treating for Enfield,” said Enfield Police Chief Roy Holland.

The decorations may be up, but there will be a downside to Halloween for some kids. Police in Enfield usually patrol the sidewalks and crosswalks as kids go door-to-door asking for candy. There is also usually a spooky party at the fire station. But this year, due to COVID-19, traditions have been cancelled.

“We wanted to do something for the kids in our community but we also wanted to do something we thought was a safer thing for the kids with social distancing,” Holland said.

The new plan is a parade through town. Kids can dress up and stand in front of their own homes, catching candy as fire trucks and police cars pass by.

“I am a person who loves Halloween and always overdoes if it is possible to do it,” said local resident Julia Echert. She stopped by the police station Friday with a bag full of treats. “COVID is COVID and everyone has to take it seriously.”

“I think it is the responsible thing to do, it’s a more controlled environment,” said Levi Fioravanti. He says he feels bad for the kids, but says he’s glad this town is doing something. “Still try to have some fun, still try to have a sense of community which is important.”

Health experts say going door-to-door is considered a high-risk activity for spreading the virus. Officials in other communities, like Montpelier, have also said traditional trick-or-treating is not a good idea.

“We are not telling people that they cannot go out trick-or-treating door-to-door, we just do not recommend it,” Holland said.

Anyone interested in being in Enfield’s parade, or donating candy, can contact officials at the Enfield Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

News

Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rutland's Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

News

Twinfield Union School goes into lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Twinfield Union School went into lockdown this afternoon under a threat of violence against the school.

Latest News

News

Newport Police urge alternative Halloween ideas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Police in Newport are advising the community to explore alternate Halloween activities.

News

Dept. of Wildlife: Animals more active than usual this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A woman hit a black-bear with her car Wednesday evening driving home on I-89. Susan Law was driving home that evening when she saw a large black figure out of the corner of her eye near the Williston exit.

News

Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Beginning Monday, a few of Rutland’s downtown businesses are hosting a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

News

Students will learn in-person at Castleton University this spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Some Castleton University students will return to campus for in-person learning this spring.

News

Castleton University addresses racist emails

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A ceremony at Castleton University was held on Sunday to raise the Black Lives Matter flag.

News

North Country Artist brings joy to seniors in assisted living facilities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A North Country, New York, artist is bringing smiles to seniors through art and music.