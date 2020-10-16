Enfield cancels traditional Halloween

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating is being discouraged in some communities across our region, and Enfield, New Hampshire, is one of those towns that will not have traditional celebrations, but the spooky sights will still abound.

“This will be the first time we have not had the traditional door to door trick-or-treating for Enfield,” said Enfield Police Chief Roy Holland.

The decorations may be up, but there will be a downside to Halloween for some kids. Police in Enfield usually patrol the sidewalks and crosswalks as kids go door-to-door asking for candy. There is also usually a spooky party at the fire station. But this year, due to COVID-19, traditions have been cancelled.

“We wanted to do something for the kids in our community but we also wanted to do something we thought was a safer thing for the kids with social distancing,” Holland said.

The new plan is a parade through town. Kids can dress up and stand in front of their own homes, catching candy as fire trucks and police cars pass by.

“I am a person who loves Halloween and always overdoes if it is possible to do it,” said local resident Julia Echert. She stopped by the police station Friday with a bag full of treats. “COVID is COVID and everyone has to take it seriously.”

“I think it is the responsible thing to do, it’s a more controlled environment,” said Levi Fioravanti. He says he feels bad for the kids, but says he’s glad this town is doing something. “Still try to have some fun, still try to have a sense of community which is important.”

Health experts say going door-to-door is considered a high-risk activity for spreading the virus. Officials in other communities, like Montpelier, have also said traditional trick-or-treating is not a good idea.

“We are not telling people that they cannot go out trick-or-treating door-to-door, we just do not recommend it,” Holland said.

Anyone interested in being in Enfield’s parade, or donating candy, can contact officials at the Enfield Police Department.

