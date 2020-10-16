Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
•As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,915 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 176,605 tests have been conducted, 670 travelers are being monitored, 9,531 have completed monitoring and 1,687 have recovered.
•As of Thursday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 9,426 coronavirus cases in the state and 463 deaths.
•As of Thursday, Clinton County, New York, has 186 confirmed cases and four deaths.
•As of Thursday, Essex County, New York, has 224 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.
•As of Wednesday, Franklin County, New York, has 63 confirmed cases.
March 2 -- first Upper Valley NH case confirmed
March 7 -- first Vermont case confirmed in Bennington county
March 11 -- VT activates emergency operations center, first Chittenden County case confirmed
March 13 -- state of emergency declared, began restricting size of gatherings, restricted visitors to long-term care facilities
March 15 -- schools closed
March 16 -- reduced gathering sizes more, closed bars and restaurants
March 17 -- child care closures
March 18 -- in-person DMV restricted, first nursing home case
March 19 -- first VT deaths from coronavirus
March 20 -- elective surgeries suspended
March 22 -- closure of close-contact biz, limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people
March 23 -- telecommuting ordered
March 24 -- stay home stay safe order issued, closure directed of in-person operations for non-essential biz the next day (March 25)
March 26 -- schools closed for rest of school year. NH orders residents to stay home & non-essential biz to close
March 30 -- all coming in from out-of-state have to quarantine at home for two weeks
--------
April 10 -- extended stay at home order through May 15
April 17 -- announced phased restart with five areas of focus
April 20 -- first biz reopen (outdoor work, small groups of 2 or fewer)
April 24 -- expands work crews to 5 or fewer, adds manufacturing reopening, greenhouse sales allowed with 10 person limit, mandates masks and safety training for biz
--------
May 4 -- Crews of 10 or fewer in manufacturing/construction/distribution, outpatient elective procedures can resume
May 6 -- limited social gatherings (10 or fewer, preferably outdoors) may resume, “trusted households” -- high-risk & seniors have to stay home still
May 7 -- some outdoor recreation may resume (golf, guided hikes, skate parks, etc.)
May 8 -- Ed agency announces traditional in-person large graduations are not allowed
May 11 -- Full/normal operations for manufacturing/construction/distribution
May 13 -- antibody testing group update (expected)
May 15 -- state of emergency expires but is extended to June 15
May 18 -- child cares can start bringing staff back, some nonessential businesses can reopen under guidelines
May 22 -- In-patient medical procedures, dentists, and most other one-on-one health visits reopen with guidelines; restaurants, lodgings, marinas reopen under guidelines
May 29 -- Salons and barbershops can reopen
May 29 -- NH stay-at-home order extended to June 15
--------
June 1 -- child cares reopen as able & with changes based on health dept. guidance; museums, gyms, spas, massage therapists, nail salons, cleaning services, and similar “interior maintenance” businesses can reopen
June 5 -- New Hampshire lodgings can resume with guidelines
June 8 -- Interstate travel to and from New England and New York counties with 400 or fewer active COVID-19 cases per million is permitted.
June 8 -- Vt. Indoor dining will be permitted with 25% occupancy limits and social distancing and health and safety protocols.
June 15 -- Vt. emergency order extended to July 15
June 15 -- NH stay-at-home order ends
June 15 -- Vt. lodging reservations start again. Travelers may complete quarantine requirements in their home state. Lodging operations may also increase occupancy limits to 50% or a total of 25 guests and staff, whichever is greater.
June 19 -- Vermont long-term care residential facilities can allow up to two visitors per resident, per day. Visits must be outdoors.
June 22 -- NH day camps allowed to open with guidelines.
June 25 -- Vermont State Parks camping allowed
June 28 -- NH overnight camps allowed to open (guidelines in development)
July 7 -- Gov. Scott says he will likely extend the emergency order that’s set to expire on July 15 for another month
July 15 -- Vt. emergency order is extended to August 15
July 17 -- Agriculture Assistance Program applications open
August 1 -- Vt. mask mandate begins
August 14 -- Vt. emergency order extended to September 15
August 26 -- Deadline for Operational Relief Grant Program to help child care programs offset pandemic-related expenses and losses.
September 8 -- Vermont statewide return to school date
September 15 -- Vt. emergency order expires and is extended to October 15
September 18 -- Vermont bars allowed to reopen counter service and lodgings go to full-capacity
September 21 -- Vt. school sports inter-team scrimmages delayed
September 26 -- Vt. schools enter step three and sports inter-team scrimmages begin
October 1 -- Deadline for Agriculture Assistance Program extended to November 15
October 15 -- Vt. emergency order expires and is extended to November 15
October 15 -- Guidelines for Vt. school winter sports to be released
October 15 -- Vt. moratorium on utility shutoffs ends
November 15 -- Deadline for Agriculture Assistance Program
November 15 -- Vt. emergency order expires
WCAX CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
CVPH offering curbside pharmacy pickups
How the coronavirus overwhelmed a Vt. nursing home
Vermont Mountaineers donate tickets, team apparel to CVMC workers
Businesses urge Vt. Legislature to expedite $400M stimulus package
Are Vermont shoppers wearing face masks?
Mental health officials seeing pent up surge in ‘COVID fatigue’
Employers learn to navigate health privacy laws
NH lawmakers want study of safety in long-term care facilities
Vermont Senate passes bill to allow mail-in voting
Food giveaway packs SUNY Plattsburgh Field House
Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival canceled this summer
Seniors get a lesson in face mask safety
Personal protective equipment being handed out in Rutland
Telehealth keeping providers, patients connected
Vt. Procurement Technical Assistance Center offers financial assistance to businesses
How coronavirus is changing the face of the beauty industry
With no pro-games, sports cards make a comeback
Burlington City Council postpones action on wealth tax
Gov. Sununu says he supports protesters
Field of candidates finalized for Vermont August primary
South Burlington voters revote school budget
Vt. private campgrounds frustrated with out-of-state restrictions
Plattsburgh restaurant pleads for more space to keep diners safe
In new age of remote work, Vt. businesses consider office space needs
LCI Father’s Day fishing derby a go with some changes
Chris Rock, Rosie Perez join Cuomo to push mask use
What goes into stopping spread of COVID-19 in Vermont
Most New Hampshire hospital overflow sites closing
Hassan holds roundtable on expanding NH internet access
NH racetrack puts brakes on season; unemployment claims down
Amtrak ridership down; cuts coming
Election officials move forward with system for mail-in voting
Dartmouth to apply for federal coronavirus relief funding
Vt. State Colleges to create chancellor search committee
Some New York churchgoers upset over reopening restrictions
Program helps feed hungry Vermonters and help farmers
Coronavirus takes deadly toll on African American communities
Is your information secure when you use telehealth?
Fair Haven’s ‘mystery books’ substitute for closed library
Music teacher’s song sends message of hope
Vt. social gathering limit to be loosened Friday
Vt. health officials: New Long-term care visitation policies in the works
Upper Valley sees first business casualties of pandemic
How getting a haircut will change in the North Country
Vermont high schools plan alternative graduation ceremonies
Event rental companies struggle with cancellations
Cuomo urges Trump to ‘do the right thing’ on infrastructure, state aid
Vermont Senate considering vote-by-mail legislation
Controversy within Vermont DMV on how to reopen
NH task force approves rules for sports, gambling, driver’s ed
Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers to remain shut down
Burlington landlords prepare for influx of returning college students
How school resource officer keeps up with kids during coronavirus
Vermont lawmakers tasked with mapping stimulus spending
VA Medical Center resuming some in-person services
NH Department of Corrections transfer tests positive for virus
Twins born prematurely to mom with coronavirus go home
Burlington elementary students and teachers to participate in car parade
Plattsburgh mayor to hand out PPE to personal care workers
Virtual babysitting services take off during the coronavirus
The challenges ahead: Exclusive interview with Gov. Phil Scott
Vt. lawmakers at standstill over hazard pay for essential workers
Food giveaway closes Burlington Beltline
DMV closure putting strain on parents, teens, driving instructors
North Country students collect food, money to help community
Farm aid program opens for applications Tuesday
Time running short for NH small businesses to apply for CARES Act grants
New Hampshire expands virus testing to more workers
Rivendell first school district to take post-shutdown budget vote
New Hampshire libraries, museums get help during pandemic
New Hampshire to offer online boater safety certificate
Vermont Historical Society looks to tell state’s COVID story
What psychiatric problems can follow a severe case of COVID-19?
Concerns about 2nd wave of coronavirus, related syndrome in kids
How coronavirus is changing online dating
Vermonters observe altered Memorial Day traditions
Tunbridge World’s Fair called off for 3rd time in nearly 150 years
Vermont brewpubs welcome back outside service
Summer season starts in Vermont with a cautious kickoff
Tibetan terrier finds fame on Panton woman’s blog
Cuomo calls for death benefits for front-line workers
Fallen soldiers honored in Burlington’s Battery Park
Vermont musicians take part in communal taps
Vergennes Memorial Day car parade also honors teacher
State to shut down some pop-up alternative care sites
Why the state wants reopening businesses to check their water
New Hampshire state leaders pushing for more nursing home aid
NH officials seek public input on school reopening plans
Vt. art teacher moves students from online to on-lawn learning
Quiet Memorial Day; officials encourage you to get outside safely
Military heroes being remembered across our region
Online NH Veterans Cemetery ceremony filmed in advance
Beaches closed in New Hampshire; coastal towns still in business
Pandemic puts training service dogs for veterans on hold
Port-a-potties return to Vermont fishing accesses
Vt. health officials give greenlight to medical, dental, hairstylist visits
High-flying salute to Vermont essential workers
Why Vermont still isn’t ready to welcome out-of-state visitors
Municipalities, banks, utilities feel ripple effect of taxpayers' woes
Burlington to help restaurants, retailers with street closures, parking spaces
NY movie fans flock to Franklin County field for feature presentation
Bike sales soar during pandemic despite supply problems
Rutland gym owner allowed to open outside
Vt. officials reviewing CDC school recommendations
NH reports first case of coronavirus-related syndrome in child
Champlain Valley Fair canceled for 1st time in nearly 100 years
Governor: Vermont cities, towns to decide on fireworks
New Hampshire weighs new virus rules for salons, child care
When should NYC reopen? Governor says it is his call
Vermont unemployment jumped by 12% in April
Vt. congressional delegation respond to reports of layoffs over child care
New Hampshire beaches to open June 1 with restrictions
New York beaches open Friday for swimming
Local Motion allowing online bike rental reservations
Darn Tough selling Farmers Market Sock to raise money for Vermont Foodbank
Wallingford man home after battle with coronavirus
Why dermatologists say sunscreen is now more important than ever
Coronavirus has social media up, influencers down
Farmers being thanked with a lunchtime pizza break
Struggling business closes doors under the coronavirus
Homeless in hotels to be relocated to South Burlington
Long lines for free food in Thetford
Can Vermont schools meet strict new CDC rules to reopen?
North Beach Campground to be used as homeless tent site
Vermont restaurants open for outside dining Friday
Is Vermont’s prison pandemic playbook worth copying?
Burlington asks public to be mindful of crowding at recreation hot spots
Vt. lawmakers to address Scott stimulus plan next week
Not all Vermonters protected from losing jobs over child care
Employers that previously hired foreign workers look to locals
NY investigating 159 cases of COVID-related illness in children
F-35 flyover on Friday to honor Vermont’s front-line workers
Initial unemployment claims on the decline in New Hampshire
New Hampshire could differ from neighbors on lodging rules
Vermont City Marathon encourages runners to support local hotels
Vt. communities taking different approaches on mask requirements
UVM Health Network shares policy for elective procedures
New York’s ‘Patron Saint of PPE’ goes into debt to donate
Special delivery! Llama brings food to remote residents
Pandemic delays Burlington City Hall Park project
Scott proposes $400M business stimulus package
Scott stimulus proposal includes cash for struggling dairy farmers
Stimulus plan holds money to help house homeless
Vermont restaurants get the go-ahead for outdoor dining
Coronavirus survival story: 43 days in the hospital
NY sheriff threatens to charge those who lie to contact tracers
Scott holding out hope U.S. Senate will deliver on state relief package
Rogue Rutland gym ordered to bring equipment back inside
Serology tests removed from Vermont coronavirus testing data
COVID-19 testing mandatory before elective surgery at CVPH
Testing sites added, eligibility loosened in New Hampshire
Religious gatherings of up to 10 people now allowed in NY
July 4th celebrations in danger
How COVID-19 is changing the gig worker industry
Time running out for child cares, day camps to apply for stipends
NH rural health clinics get money to expand virus testing
Research shows technology could help with anxiety, depression
Pandemic shines spotlight on the need for diapers
Burlington couple ties the knot after renewing lapsed license
How brides are picking ‘the dress’ in virtual appointments
Burlington may use federal funds to help some pay rent
Vermont camp conundrum: How to stay safe and stay open
Why Vermont is now closely tracking coronavirus in kids
Scott to announce $400M business economic stimulus package
NH Democrats: Sununu steering emergency contracts to political allies
Sued Vermont gym reopens as outdoor fitness facility
North Country businesses brace for extended border closure
Music moves online with help from local brewery
Warren cancels 4th of July celebration
New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies
New Hampshire task force approves rules for camps, sports
Rutland wastewater test doesn’t detect COVID-19
Flags to fly at half-staff for Vt. coronavirus victims
Appeals court OKs June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary
Heroes Act includes rural broadband funding
NH unemployment hits record 16.3% in coronavirus pandemic
Will airlines be able to lure back lost travelers?
Franklin County Fair in New York canceled this summer
Negative COVID-19 tests at St. Johnsbury prison
New Hampshire closes in on nursing home testing goals
Are mandatory face masks unconstitutional?
Fertility treatments put on hold by COVID-19 slowly resume
9-year-old spreading joy with doughnut delivery service
CityPlace construction faces new delays
City of Burlington to require masks in most stores
Tough summer ahead for Vermont tourism sector
Vermont nonessential retailers reopen after 2-month pause
New Hampshire restaurants reopen with outdoor-only seating
Scott to announce ‘economic package’ Wednesday, additional reopenings
Student parties lead to spike in coronavirus cases
Fitness clubs speak out about gym defying executive order
Western NY, including Buffalo, to start phased reopening
Flu-like symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test
Results in on Adam Sullivan’s COVID-19 tests
How does a virtual college graduation stack up?
VSAC borrowers unable to take advantage of 0% interest
Mayor highlights Burlington programs to feed hungry during pandemic
Vermont Goodwill stores now open for shopping
Isolation vs. quarantine: What’s the difference?
Rabbi on importance of humor during pandemic
Will patients want to go back to mental health office visits?
Thousands line up for food giveaway in Central Vermont
Vermont reports lowest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in US
Judge shuts down Vermont gym for violating executive order
Vt. lodgings can reopen May 22, but with pre-quarantine who will come?
Child care workers frustrated with reopening timeline rally at Statehouse
North Country businesses start phase one of reopening
$595M in NH relief money announced; lawmakers to return in June
Gov. Scott signs bill preventing eviction during the pandemic
Scott defends town budget revote: ‘We’re not going to tax our way out of this’
Welch pushes $3 trillion aid package: ‘We must act now’
Appeals judges seem apt to let NY presidential primary proceed
Juvenile offenders moving back to Woodside
Why unemployment is disproportionately affecting women
5 NY regions cleared for phased reopening
Native Americans press for more funding as coronavirus spreads through tribes
Stuck in Vermont: Getting back to work safely
Goodwill to start accepting donations again
Bikes now allowed on Lake Champlain Ferries
Is it COVID-19 or allergies? How to tell the difference
New Hampshire high school plans ski lift graduation
Nursing home residents celebrate Class of 2020
Performing arts go virtual during virus outbreak
Vergennes economy feeling effects of COVID-19 pandemic
Deerfield Valley joins list of canceled summer fairs
Hundreds of Vermonters sign up to get tested at pop-up sites
New Hampshire ramps up COVID and antibody testing
Vt. health officials using technology to aid in contact tracing
Are Vermonters' fears about out-of-staters irrational?
UVM faculty and students protest potential cuts
Vt. child care centers worry about meeting reopening guidance
Vergennes marks 50th ‘bang and clang parade’
Some New Yorkers still waiting on unemployment
25K self-employed Vermonters navigating PUA benefit program
Revisiting Vermont school budgets due to COVID fallout
Welch questions government whistleblower over Trump virus response
‘It’s impossible’: NY nursing homes fret about testing order
Some elective procedures back at Vermont’s largest hospital
New Hampshire hospitals get shipment of Remdesivir
Vermont jury trials face further delays
Burlington Police aim to educate on health guidelines
Substance abuse pressures rise during the COVID-19 pandemic
Is your boss watching while you work from home?
Reopening on track for swaths of central, northern New York
CSWD to reopen Essex drop-off center
Vermont businesses asked to fill out economic impact survey
Some Vermont students eligible for additional food benefits
‘Smart helmets’ deployed at airports to check temperatures
Hand sanitizer and masks being handed out in the North Country
Video games parents might want their kids to play
Drive-in theater in Colchester opens Friday
Appalachian Mountain Club closes White Mountain huts
Polite Adirondack animals remind you to stay safe
Vt. Education Fund facing $150M deficit, taxpayers brace for increases
Milton High School seniors receive caps, gowns
Vt. State Parks cancel camping until end of June
Scott: Vt. State Police investigating bias incident
Cuomo gives greenlight to North Country reopening
Reopening guidelines released for Vt. child care centers, day camps
Coronavirus testing opened up to all in Vermont
Will tourists be welcome in Vermont this summer?
Vermont dentists awaiting state guidance to reopen
What Vermont’s ‘new normal’ might look like
NH gets $61M for testing; virtual commencements planned
New round of COVID testing at South Burlington prison
Vt. health commissioner: Pregnant women should wear masks
Stipends for nursing home workers in New Hampshire
Vermont F-35 flyovers thank essential workers
Vermont joins states suing over relaxed EPA enforcement
The future of political ‘baby kissing’ up in the air
Pandemic piles new pressures on foster children, caretakers
Why are sanitizers, disinfectants still in such short supply?
Drive-up vaccination clinics aim to keep kids immunized
North Country Lions Clubs deliver treats to front-line workers
Burlington officials discuss post-pandemic future
Burlington School District looks at upcoming budget
Some retailers, customers unsure of new mask expectations
Why reopening may not be worth it for some retailers
Cuomo no-eviction order leaves landlords waiting for relief
What will it take to reopen salons safely?
Vt. students concerned remote learning putting them behind
Don’t ignore signs of heart attack begs Dartmouth-Hitchcock doctor
Students perform virtually to support the community
Sanders pushes health officials to make eventual vaccine available to all
NY health officials say 100 children have rare illness linked to COVID-19
Gillibrand bill would devote $5B for student internet access
More pop-up testing sites opening this week
Appeals court urged to OK June 23 NY presidential primary
NH town considers face mask ordinance with $200 fine
Cuomo: Wear a mask to respect nurses who died to save us
Politics, press and perspective
Local soccer club resumes practices
Montpelier restaurants cook up thank you meals for health care workers
When shutdowns end, will shoppers stay online?
Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back
Future of Telemedicine: How COVID-19 is changing how we see the doctor
Wildlife Watch: Critter care continues at ECHO during closure
Vermont retailers can reopen May 18
NH stores reopen with new rules
Vt. officials warn dental practices to remain closed
Vermont manufacturers return to work but future uncertain
UVM president warns of potential cuts to come due to coronavirus
Are more kids playing hooky since school moved online?
Homeless people forced to move out of Burlington campground
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Bennington residential treatment program
How the coronavirus has changed doctor visits
3 New York regions to loosen restrictions this weekend
Vt. labor officials clear miscategorized unemployment claims
Pandemic renews interest in digital ballots
NH golf courses given the greenlight to reopen
Expiring alcoholic beverages put to good use
Will wine lovers cheer for virtual tasting rooms?
Research suggests vitamin D plays role in COVID-19 death rates
Some overnight camping, backcountry privies off limits
Trend of new Vt. cases well below forecast; child care to reopen in June
Defiant Rutland fitness club owner violates emergency order
Will the Paycheck Protection Program help businesses survive?
New Hampshire faces child care challenges
A sweet surprise for Mother’s Day at Vermont senior facilities
Digging deeper into national unemployment numbers
NH dentists allowed to reopen Monday
Cuomo says downward trend in cases promising
Vermont schools expected to reopen in fall
As expected, April Vermont revenue collections down sharply
Vermont adds more pop-up testing sites
Some employees concerned about returning to Ethan Allen plant
Comcast to expand rural broadband to hundreds more Vermonters
Castleton lowers tuition for online summer session
Do mosquitoes, ticks carry COVID-19?
CVPH making changes to restart elective surgeries
Families celebrate moms in senior facility while keeping their distance
Burlington Police to work on ensuring safety as restrictions loosen
New Hampshire launches online portal to request testing
Is Vermont’s homeless hotels pandemic plan working?
More people answering Vt. unemployment calls, but problems persist
Small Vt. hospitals struggling under COVID shut down
Grant to help Vermont surplus milk products get to food bank
Why the coronavirus may help admissions at some colleges
If summer events go on, will anyone attend?
Cuomo extends eviction moratorium to mid-August
Scott defends decision to not make reopening discussions public
Hassan questions NIH officials on ‘Shark Tank’ coronavirus drug trials
CVPH cleared to begin elective surgery again
Organizers working on alternatives to Battle of Plattsburgh event
Need flowers for mom? Curbside pickup has you covered
Students demand tuition refunds after colleges go online
How 2020 college grads can still start a career during COVID-19
App tracks coronavirus symptoms to reserve hospitals for sickest
Veterinarians provide social distancing care during pandemic
City of Burlington starts reopening park facilities
Vermont State Colleges to undergo independent financial assessment
Vt. recreation, social gathering restrictions loosened
NY North Country on its way to meeting Cuomo reopening criteria
706 Vermonters have recovered from COVID-19
Vt. governor, secretary of state clash over voting by mail
Why retailers are counting on window shoppers this Mother’s Day
State to add dozens more public Wi-Fi spots
NH to provide COVID-19 testing without referral
Coronavirus cases in New York down, but rising nationwide
EMS workers trained to test for the coronavirus
Vt. labor officials acknowledge dropped calls for unemployment claims
Springfield Hospital sues SBA for PPP money
$300M emergency plan proposed for Vt. internet access
New Yorkers to see changes in primary voting
Judge denies coronavirus-related bail request for accused killer
Virus release denied for NH tax evader in armed standoff
Drug Dependence: COVID-19 weakens already fragile U.S. drug supply
Pandemic poses new challenges to those with opioid use disorder
NerdWallet: How states are helping student loan borrowers during the coronavirus
Pandemic forces cancellation of Antique and Classic Car Meet
How small bookstores are reimagining the retail landscape
More shelter pets finding homes during the pandemic
How will Vermont towns deal with influx of summer visitors, residents?
VA Medical Center makes changes amid coronavirus pandemic
Burlington’s skate park closed due to social distancing concerns
Governor on keeping Vermont on track during the coronavirus outbreak
How Vermonters returning to work are being kept safe on the job
Anxious parents and kids await state guidance on summer camps
UVM researchers studying ripple effects of social distancing
Golfers face new rules on New York greens
Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary
Consider human costs in economic reopenings, Cuomo urges
Addison County Fair & Field Days cancels 2020 season
City handing out free face masks in Burlington
Second round of COVID-19 testing completed at St. Albans prison
Masks required in New Hampshire courts
Are people using Vermont’s free Wi-Fi spots?
Small businesses think outside the box to survive shutdown
Mexican restaurants adjust Cinco de Mayo celebrations
UVM team compiles COVID-19 research
Coronavirus can be severe in kids despite most showing milder symptoms
Fewer robocalls reported due to coronavirus pandemic
Vt., NH governors clear the way for more health care services
Have coronavirus and live in Northern NY? Expect to see sheriffs
Some businesses say PPP loans too costly
Vermont families face child care crunch as businesses reopen
For the first time in 73 years, Shelburne Museum won’t open for summer
North Country could be 1st part of New York cleared to reopen
NH municipalities get $40M; salon rules get another look
Why fewer child abuse reports in Vermont are raising concerns
Services still available for domestic violence victims in Vermont
Examining the White House’s coronavirus testing blueprint
Scott: Every decision tougher than the last during coronavirus crisis
Burlington airport providing face masks to customers
Two North Country health care centers to reopen Monday
NY joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Summer camp confusion in Vermont
Interim leader: All Vermont state colleges will reopen this fall
Local teacher sends art kits to her students
Protecting cancer patients during the pandemic
Vermont’s Green Up Day postponed
Scott turns the spigot on reopening Vermont a bit more
Cuomo: All New York schools to remain closed through spring
Sununu allows restaurants to reopen with restrictions
Data looks promising but state leaders say no victory yet
Darren Perron visited by dinosaurs, bear
More Vermont inmates test positive for COVID-19
Pandemic prompts cuts at UVM Health Network
Scott says update coming soon on elective surgery
CVPH seeing fewer patients with coronavirus symptoms
Vermont May Day rallies support essential workers
Vermont farmers markets face new rules to reopen
Vermont border traffic monitoring reduced
Stuck in Vermont: Talking to essential workers
Does the data show Vermont should reopen faster?
Pros and cons of campaigning online during the coronavirus
National supply problems take a bite out of some local meat cases
Coronavirus puts the brakes on car sales
How a Vermont restaurant adapted to stay afloat during pandemic
New Hampshire buys masks for VA; reopening panel OKs plans
NYC subway halting overnight service for virus cleaning
Dartmouth to decide by June 29 whether students return to campus for fall
Vendors at canceled Vermont home show to get partial refunds
NerdWallet: Should you use your emergency fund during the COVID-19 outbreak?
How the coronavirus could play into your 2020 taxes
Plattsburgh Salvation Army giving away boxes of food
Why food delivery workers are braving coronavirus risk
Company testing Rutland sewage water for COVID-19
Chiropractor shares simple stretches you can do while working from home
Science centers team up to bring STEM to Vermonters
Vermont high school spring sports canceled
Is COVID-19 claiming more lives in Vermont than originally thought?
Vermont to dramatically increase testing, contact tracing
New Hampshire working to increase coronavirus testing
UVM leaders confident classes will resume on campus in fall
When will Vermonters see family, friends in person again?
Vermont fairs and field days consider cancellations
Thousands of Vermonters receive their 1st PUA payments
150 Clinton County employees furloughed
More flexibility for NH school spending during pandemic
Vermont crematories help to process dead from NYC
Quarantine lifted at Plattsburgh senior apartment complex
Vermont officials wary of second wave of COVID-19
Cuomo wary of COVID resurgence during reopening
Sununu to announce reopening plan Friday
Condos to discuss USPS funding concerns and the 2020 election
Libraries offer curbside book service
Musicians adapt with ‘virtual busking’ during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus triggers new age of innovation
‘Recharge rooms’ help ease health care workers' stress
The hidden health care workers on the front lines
Vermont state parks prep for pandemic summer
Burlington keeps focus on climate crisis during pandemic
Vt. beverage-makers look to feds for help
Economist says pandemic could fundamentally change regional economy
Woman accused of pulling gun over social distancing sign
Spaulding to resign as chancellor of Vermont State Colleges
How Vt. lawmakers can help you reach the labor department
CVPH clinical trial uses blood plasma from COVID-recovered
Cuomo outlines 12-point regional reopening plan
Burlington nursing home says deaths of 8 later linked to COVID-19
Stopping scammers from targeting seniors' stimulus checks
Vt. municipalities may change election day procedures for safety
Protecting essential trash haulers during the pandemic
New Hampshire Bike Week postponed
Vermont Campground Association offers guidance on summer season
Vermont businesses get liquor license extension
Hassan calls for increased testing for COVID-19
Some hairstylists staying afloat by offering clients DIY kits
The global race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus
Vermont State Police investigating online harassment
Scott questions using federal money for hazard pay plan
City of Burlington addresses economic fallout from coronavirus
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta to modify summer programs
More Vermonters return to work under strict guidelines
Should pretrial inmates at risk of COVID-19 be released?
Changes coming to how Vermont traces exposure to COVID-19
As Vermonters return to work, who will take care of the children?
Vaccinations drop as Vermont pediatricians see drop in appointments
Vt. health officials: Social distancing ‘here to stay’
NY working to get excess dairy products to food banks
NH to open 5 new testing facilities
Vermont scaling back efforts to track out-of-staters
State may again cut checks for Vermonters waiting on unemployment
State wants to hear from struggling Vermont businesses
ACLU calls sharing names of virus patients ‘alarming’
Vt. health officials concerned about accuracy of antibody tests
Vt. Health Dept. releases map of COVID-19 by town
Judge bars Vermont man from selling PPE at inflated prices
Sanders bashes New York over presidential primary cancellation
Barre Town to hold drive-thru election
Gov. Sununu sending out birthday cards
Local teacher honored with birthday parade
Food distribution pickup delayed until Wednesday
Researchers testing old treatment in new way for COVID-19
Vermonters to show support for inmates and correctional officers
Therapy dog parades entertain Rutland seniors
Many people baking their way through the coronavirus
Vermont gives greenlight to work crews under 5
Although Vt. past its peak, ‘not the time to declare victory’
Bumper-to-bumper traffic at Rutland County food pickup
Daughters mourn Plattsburgh mom who died of COVID-19
Burlington School Food Project adds frozen meals to the menu
Vt. health officials want you to embrace cloth mask habit
NY deaths, hospital visits continue to drop
NH emergency declaration extended, task force gets retail input
Picture of Positivity: 4-year-old helps cook for Corrections workers
As states roll out antibody testing, Vt. officials remain wary of accuracy
New Hampshire to get at least $17M for coronavirus testing
Vermont Congressman heads home after House passes COVID-19 relief bill
Vt. unemployment skyrocketing; PUA hotline getting more staff
Community parade shows support for Vermont Tech
How college students can avoid a tax penalty
Belated Brewers Festival in Burlington this year
Trucker advocacy group fights for rights of truckers during the pandemic
COVID-19 forces businesses to think out of the box
Doctors: Expect to live with COVID-19 for foreseeable future
Pandemic pregnancy: Labor and delivery protocol changed at UVMMC
Baby in the NICU during the pandemic? There’s an app for that
Picture of Positivity: St. Albans eatery’s meal deal
Planned Parenthood offering telehealth service
Fish & Wildlife see uptick in early-season sales for fishing licenses
Who gets to work next? Scott expected to turn spigot Friday
Self-employed Vermonters can now apply for federal benefits
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington quick stop shooting
Ashe: Outside expertise needed to chart course for Vt. State Colleges
North Country organizations team up to deliver emergency food
Home tire-change business blessed with good timing
Cuomo takes aim at McConnell over ‘blue state bailouts’
NH deaths reach 51; Sununu rejects McConnell bankruptcy suggestion
Vt. House lawmakers approve remote voting, COVID-related bills
No new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont prisons
No COVID-positive tests in UVM Medical Center workers in two weeks
North Country hospitals taking a hit from coronavirus
How the UVM Medical Center is keeping workers on the payroll
Coronavirus: Model projects when states could safely reopen businesses
New program to help unemployed Vermonters
Company printing more free COVID-19 signs for Rutland community
Local hospice organization 3D-printing its own face shields
Realtors get creative as COVID-19 pummels the industry
How stimulus money could affect your Social Security or Medicare
Stuck in Vermont: Family quarantined with COVID-19
Having weird dreams? You’re not alone. Here’s why
Food and book pickup sites available in Burlington
Students file lawsuit against UVM over COVID-19 reimbursement
Effort underway to help North Beach homeless after stay-at-home order ends
Vt. State Colleges chancellor withdraws proposal to close 3 campuses
Pandemic exposes shortcomings in Vt. broadband infrastructure
Montpelier protest takes aim at stay-at-home order
Vt. National Guard, Foodbank hand out MREs in Franklin County
Vermont company repurposes snorkeling gear into PPE
Cuomo: Meeting with Trump productive
New Hampshire governor gets OK to spend money after lawsuit
Resident of quarantined North Country apartment complex dies
Vermont fatal COVID-19 victims reflect global profile
Leahy looking ahead to other relief bills
Welch sells stock after questions raised
State getting money to more unemployed Vermonters
More auto insurers agree to return or reduce premiums to Vermonters
Local bank gets creative to serve clients during pandemic
Judge to decide whether Vt. man was price gouging
Spirit set to start flying out of Plattsburgh again
Help on the way for idled travel agents
Garden seed company sees surge in demand
Tech students back in class to help their community
Dermatologist: ‘COVID toes’ a potential symptom of the new coronavirus
Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic
Helping those with dementia navigate the coronavirus crisis
Darn Tough donating socks to the UVM Health Network
Did Vermont miss opportunity to prevent unemployment mess?
McDonald’s offering free meals for front-line heroes
Beware of insurance bills for COVID-19 tests and treatment
Vt. towns, state brace for collapse in property taxes
Will travel restrictions leave Vermont farms hanging?
Summer camps around the region consider coronavirus
Helping your kids sing their way to understanding
Is coronavirus keeping you awake? Here’s how to sleep better
Cuomo heads to White House to lobby for COVID-19 help
Group takes aim at NH COVID-19 testing; Sununu says state ‘ramping up’
New aid for students with privately held loans
Birchwood Terrace reports COVID-positive residents recovering
Vermont State Colleges board of trustees to hold emergency meeting
Vermont tax collections strong in March despite stay-at-home order
Dartmouth College cancels all in-person summer programs
Pandemic changes college acceptance experience
‘Windfall’: Funding formula allows some small airports to cash in big on stimulus money
Possibility of virtual conventions could lead to loss of revenue and spectacle
Experts suggest financial reforms as insider trading questions engulf Congress
Sununu talks with NHL about potential games in New Hampshire
Advocates say domestic violence calls up in Northern New York
Killington hands out free food to the community
Coronavirus upends wedding industry
What will it take to have adequate virus testing?
Adult kids forced to police parents on COVID-19 safety practices
Stowe sending locally made face masks to all residents
How facilities are changing to better protect seniors from COVID-19
Some Vermonters head back to work, further announcement expected Friday
Vt. officials send out $1,200 checks for unresolved unemployment claims
Protesters opposing VSC campus closures swarm to Montpelier
Is online learning making the grade for Vermont students?
North Country nurses answer governor’s call for help
Coronavirus deaths down in NY, but Cuomo urges vigilance
Sununu, NH lawmakers fight for power over purse strings
Second round of tests for inmates in St. Albans
Foreign ski workers stranded by virus getting help
Hiring freeze in effect for most Vermont state jobs
Federal relief includes increased food stamp benefits
Local greenhouse makes changes to operations during COVID-19 pandemic
Why many stores are still short on toilet paper
Funerals complicated by the coronavirus
Pictures of students fill pews during virtual Catholic Mass
Animals reclaim lost habitat as humans stay inside
Fewer humans out have moose on the move
Maintaining your mental health during the pandemic
Scott to allow some businesses to reopen Monday
Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses
Scott gives Saturday deadline to clear unemployment backlog
Nonprofits feeling the pinch amid economic uncertainty
Mad River Valley program looks out for local seniors
A tribute in Bradford honors Oxbow’s missing class of 2020
Cuomo takes aim at Trump for failing to coordinate testing
Lost revenue, added expenses lead to job cuts in Plattsburgh
Health department quarantines 2nd Plattsburgh apartment complex
March unemployment in Vermont shows start of coronavirus impact
Health commissioner says serologic tests lack necessary accuracy
Vt. health officials: Be wary of social suggesting COVID-19 cure
Memorial honoring Vt. store owner takes on a life of its own
Backyard construction contest aims to keep stuck-at-home kids busy
The future of college campuses in post-pandemic US
Local organization puts unused graduation gowns to good use
3D printers help alleviate supply shortages in wake of COVID-19
Small businesses shut out as SBA rescue loan program out of cash
Thousands more claims about to be added to Vermont unemployment mix
Vt. ed officials urge schools to focus on remote learning, not remedial plans
COVID-19 leaves colleges struggling to plan for the future
Many New Hampshire, Vermont road projects behind schedule
Volunteer shopping program gets rolling in southern Vermont
Sununu says NH public schools to remain closed through summer
Cuomo extends NY shutdown order to May 15
Skilled nursing facility has largest COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont
Vermont’s special education teams share challenges with remote learning
Essex Westford program gives out 37,000 meals to students
State partners with businesses to expand internet in rural Vermont
Many businesses installing barriers to stop spread of coronavirus
Mask etiquette: When to wear a facial covering
How to keep your mask safe and clean
Will warm weather really slow the coronavirus?
Is your stay-at-home office causing ergonomic injuries?
Howard Center still offering support during the pandemic
Has Vermont hit its COVID-19 peak?
Scott using task force, regional discussions to plan economic recovery
New bill would give Congress a say in restarting the economy
Capitalism or price gouging? Vt. man accused of overcharging hospital
Prosecutors called on to cut Vermont’s prison population
Vermont schools consider continuity of learning during COVID-19
Northern NY districts deploy school buses to help kids connect
New York to require face coverings in busy public places
Governor promises to do better on Vt. unemployment claims
President, governors at odds over who can open state economies
NH spending panel hears from agencies about virus response
Vermont State Colleges losing millions
Campaigning during coronavirus: How presidential candidates are reaching voters digitally
This is Tax Day but because of coronavirus, you have more time
Experts warn of security issues with Zoom video platform
Special enrollment period for uninsured Vermonters extended
Vt. health officials say it’s too early to test for immunity
Cost-free testing, treatment for COVID-19
Doctors turn to telemedicine to help the chronically ill
Colchester food shelf sees jump in new clients
Parade of support for UVM Medical Center workers
Governing Vermont during a pandemic
Vermont to use Holiday Inn as temporary recovery site for homeless
Thousands of Vermonters still waiting on unemployment checks
Governors say Trump not king, can’t force states to reopen
NH death toll reaches 27; Sununu offers pay bump to some health care workers
Loans start rolling into small businesses that keep employees on the payroll
Copley Hospital helps assess antibody testing
Overlooked hospital workers and efforts to keep families connected
2 additional COVID-19 deaths at Burlington senior facilities
Scott supports F-35 flights, won’t carry out Burlington resolution
Vermont prison inmate with virus asks judge to release him
Williston man accused of price gouging on face masks
Health care workers furloughed in Rutland
Burlington closes streets for social distancing
211 gets influx of calls during coronavirus pandemic
Leahy urges USDA to take action to support dairy farmers
Vermont Supreme Court to livestream arguments on Facebook
Essential workers balancing work and home life
State allows expired driver’s licenses when buying alcohol
Tracing the coronavirus? There’s an app for that
Virus re-engineers how Americans learn and work
Adirondack kindergarten teacher gets creative with online field trip
Appalachian Mountain Club 4,000-Footer Club suspends accreditation
When can Vermonters get back to work?
State working to straighten out Vermont unemployment woes
Health officials test all residents at Burlington complex, Vt. Veterans' Home
Vt. task force to look at merits of antibody testing
Mobile testing now available for Chittenden County homeless
Coronavirus sign campaign shares safety reminders in a fun way
Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York
NH lawmakers sue governor over relief money
Shaheen, Hassan to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 response
Gillibrand pushes relief bill for small farms
What should you do with the coronavirus stimulus check?
North Country Chamber taking donations to feed health care workers, support restaurants
Vt. Guard celebrates Easter Sunday on Monday
Small businesses ask patrons for support
Vt. health officials remind people to wear face-coverings
Catching up with the Coronasaurus Rex
Coronavirus outbreak grows interest in gardening
Global teddy bear scavenger hunt keeps kids entertained at home
Scott extends stay-at-home order to May 15
Clinton County confirms first COVID-19 death
Health commissioner says most Vt. COVID-19 patients recovered
Plan to move COVID-19-positive prisoners raises concerns
State creates alphabetized unemployment filing system
Residents concerned as Plattsburgh senior housing complex quarantined
New Hampshire surge sites ready for patients
Delivery services seeing more online business
Roadside ‘thank you’ to essential workers
New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow
New Hampshire death toll hits 21
Outbreak at 2 Burlington senior facilities tops 82 residents, 50 staff
Temporary pay raises for some Vermont state employees
In 1st remote votes, Vt. senators approve coronavirus-related bills
Montpelier budget comes up short; 30 workers furloughed
Central Vermont Job Fair going virtual this year
Will Vermont businesses get federal help?
Local families adjust to remote learning
More inmates, staffers at Swanton prison test positive for COVID-19
Self-employed Vermonters will have to wait for unemployment benefits
Are people who need help avoiding hospitals?
NH data shows ‘promising’ trends; Sununu appoints recovery office director
Coronavirus has booze business booming in New Hampshire
Mental health experts advise making a plan to manage stress
Green Mountain Transit says empty buses part of the plan
UVM researchers develop app to help get a handle on panic
Why are more Vermonters signing up for help to stop smoking?
Vermont’s Catholic bishop shares message of hope during pandemic
Why social distancing won’t stop the 2020 census
Are online sales helping stores that closed their doors?
New website aims to help nonnative English speakers amid pandemic
Local software company helping fitness classes go online
Coronavirus has curbside cocktail sales surging nationwide
Vermont gets approval for federal disaster funds
Virus outbreak at Burlington nursing home up to 36 cases
Help on the way for child care centers in Vermont
UVM nursing students graduating early to help with pandemic
All UVM Health Network workers to wear masks
Inmate at Northwest Correctional Facility tests positive
Response teams have visited 95% of Vt. long-term care facilities
Vermont getting machines that give quick COVID-19 results
Vt. Senate approves emergency remote voting measure
Former Vermont lawmaker dies of coronavirus
Scott plans to extend Vermont stay-at-home order
NY death toll reaches new one-day high
10 dead, 90 positive for COVID-19 in NH long-term care
Girl who inspired use of CBD oil dies of coronavirus complications
Burton to donate thousands of masks to hospitals
Coronavirus pandemic forces churches, synagogues to shift services online
Plattsburgh seniors treated to ‘window entertainment’
Will Vermont high school seniors have graduations?
Local hospice organization says it’s prepared for coronavirus
Why are ghost planes haunting the Burlington airport?
Jigsaw puzzles make a huge comeback during coronavirus outbreak
Williston senior living community reports confirmed COVID-19 cases
Vt. Dept. of Labor to offer online unemployment help
Burlington unveils new details on Green Stimulus Package
Castleton’s Spartan Arena transformed into surge site
UVM Medical Center surge site ready if needed
UVM researchers develop emergency ventilator dubbed ‘Vermontilator’
Vermont Legislature adapting to remote lawmaking
Are people keeping their distance in outdoor hot spots?
Cuomo says testing key to restarting the economy
Vermont requests federal disaster funding
Vermont grocers call for delay of plastic bag ban
NH governor orders closure of hotels, inns, short-term rentals
Burlington nursing home to retest residents for COVID-19
Stefanik calls for mobile COVID-19 test sites in North Country
Hannaford donates $750K to regional COVID-19 response efforts
RV owners help health care workers protect their families
Americans left stuck at home turn to online learning
White House Historical Association launches educational resources to help students working at home
Neighborhood throws birthday parade for Colchester boy
Sununu creates office to oversee virus-related relief funds
Vermont jury trials, bar exam postponed
Full UVM budget on hold amid pandemic
Dartmouth-Hitchcock requires masks for patients, visitors
Channel 3 This Morning introduces remote anchoring
Burlington mayor vows to fight for residents amid COVID-19 pandemic
As need for blood donations increase, LGBTQ community faces hurdles
FDA approves first study aimed to understand coronavirus
Many Vermonters still waiting on unemployment checks
Vt. health officials say state ‘doing well’ to flatten curve
Burlington Police to only issue stay-at-home fines as a last resort
How to make a face mask out of a bandanna
Hanover teen makes it home from study abroad
Massive volunteer mask-making effort underway in Burlington
Coronavirus means a lonely season for Vermont maple sugar-makers
Vermont stay-at-home order to be extended beyond mid-April
Not all staffers at Burlington care facility tested for COVID-19 after all
Supply glut forces some dairy farmers to dump milk
Vt. health officials now encouraging face masks for all
Sununu says state preparing for surge in COVID-19 patients
Cuomo orders shift in ventilators to overwhelmed hospitals
Burlington airport looking at projected $20M in losses
Spirit cancels flights to and from Plattsburgh through May 4
Struggling small businesses can start applying for new loans
Who will get federal relief money?
Will coronavirus force summer camps to cancel?
‘Face covering’ doesn’t have to mean mask
Facebook group creator hopes to spread rainbows in troubled times
Vermont stockpiling PPE for health care workers
Vermont organization now delivering food to the homeless
Many college students not eligible for stimulus checks
Vermont group donates masks to Bennington Police Department
Real estate businesses shift their practices during COVID-19
COVID-19 expected to peak in Vermont in mid-April or early May
Statistical snapshot of Vermont’s early coronavirus cases
Vt. order to curb nonessential sales raises questions for shoppers
Concerns continue over safe shopping
Coronavirus testing underway at Burlington care facility
More Birchwood Terrace residents test positive for COVID-19
Scott orders additional medical surge sites in Essex Jct., Rutland
Mayor calls Plattsburgh City curfew ‘essentially voluntary’
Cuomo appeals to businesses for supplies; NY death toll hits 2,373
Infected Plattsburgh millennial offers advice: ‘This is serious’
State officials: No broken ventilators sent to Vermont
The health care workers keeping hospitals clean
VTrans, DMV counting out-of-state travelers
Are stay-at-home orders putting vulnerable kids at greater risk of abuse?
Robots join the fight against coronavirus in Italy’s hospitals
How a Vermont bank is supporting its workers and the community
Trash haulers seeing more waste during stay home, stay safe order
Vermont Comedy Club goes virtual
Zoom to fix security holes that allow hackers to hijack classes, meetings
Bitter business for maple syrup makers amid virus outbreak
Vermont finding new ways to vote safely
Vermont checking for out-of-state plates at border
Vt. officials present relief plans for small businesses
Sanders, Schumer call for Labor Dept. to hasten unemployment benefits
Vt. lawmakers consider giving frontline workers ‘hazard pay’
Scott encouraged by how Vermonters are meeting challenge of COVID-19
Cuomo expects to see apex of curve at end of April
Northern NY hospitals prepare for coronavirus patients from downstate
City of Plattsburgh enacts curfew to stop spread of COVID-19
Do you need to wear a mask in public?
All residents, staffers at Burlington care facility to be tested for coronavirus
Another Burlington care facility faces coronavirus outbreak
Dartmouth-Hitchcock researchers investigate treatment for COVID-19
Sununu emergency orders target domestic violence, child abuse
Vermont asks insurers for flexibility
Vermont Glove retools to make masks
Connecting Vermont students stuck at home to their schoolwork
Percentage of positive coronavirus tests increasing in Vermont
Plattsburgh business' front porch portraits benefit health workers
Can you go outside during a ‘Stay home, Stay safe’ order?
Tips on toys to help your kids unplug
3rd person dies connected to Essex Jct. senior complex outbreak
As Vt. ramps up testing, access still a challenge for some
Vt. health department provides hospitalization data
State: Relief on the way for Vermonters trying to file for unemployment
Some essentials still hard to stock at grocery stores
Vermont orders stores to stop in-person sales of nonessential items
NY reports 1,550 deaths, first death in person under 18
Vermont cutting red tape for health care workers
Vt. health officials call on medical workers to volunteer
Vt. changes election laws amid coronavirus outbreak
City Market, workers union agree on hazard pay
Norwich country store a key community hub during crisis
Can survivors provide breakthrough in fight against coronavirus?
Smartphone app aims to keep kids busy and productive while at home
Why the N95 mask is so important for health care workers
Vermont stay-at-home order expected to be extended
2 associated with Essex Jct. senior living complex die of COVID-19
Shipment arrives with protective equipment; Vt. officials say more needed
Scott backs up efforts to curtail travel from virus hot spots
State cracks down on banned Airbnb rentals
St. Albans to support health care workers with weekly ‘parade’
Area funeral homes adjust to changed landscape
Why ventilators are so important for COVID-19 patients
‘Staggering’: New York virus death toll rises above 1,200
Sununu requests disaster declaration as NH coronavirus deaths climb
Holiday lights help brighten spirits as pandemic worsens
Why working from home is hurting your back
How loss of smell, taste could be coronavirus clue
Food insecurity and impacts of the coronavirus
How to wash your hands the right way
Scott: Closure will require schools, students to think ‘outside the box’
Vermont expands COVID-19 testing to those with mild symptoms
Why coronavirus raises concerns for the chronically ill
Police could step in to enforce New Hampshire stay-at-home order
Burlington Police asking public to follow intent of stay at home order
More than 500 dead of coronavirus in New York
Terrible times: Remembering the 1918 flu pandemic’s impact on Vermont
NY county tells coronavirus refugees, 2nd homeowners to stay away
17 Vermont coronavirus cases linked to long-term care facility
Kids on the ups and downs of schools being closed for coronavirus
Vermont’s Catholic Church calls for unity among the faithful
Retired medical workers step up to help fight coronavirus
CSWD to only operate Williston location
Tips from people with experience working from home
Spectrum sleepout goes virtual to raise awareness of homelessness
Vermont students will not return to school this school year
Sununu orders New Hampshire residents to stay home, nonessential businesses to close
Construction trades consider their ‘essentialness’
Vt. labor officials report spike in new unemployment claims
Vt. House Speaker punishes Arlington lawmaker for quorum call
Some employers desperate to hire in wake of COVID-19
Health care workers at senior facilities on the front lines of virus crisis
NY COVID-19 death toll increases to 385
Vt. health officials warn against untested treatments for COVID-19
NH delegation: Medical supplies were delayed, some expired
Leahy urges out-of-staters to stay away from Vermont
Olivia Lyons shares tips to beat the boredom
Coronavirus has Vermont gas prices plummeting
Public access restricted in Vermont courtrooms
Area VA clinics transitioning to online, phone appointments
CSWD modifying drop-off locations and rules
Vermont Amtrak service canceled until further notice
Coronavirus has more Vermonters heading to farms for food
Where medical supplies stand in the US right now
Vermont singer-songwriter offers coronavirus observations
Vermont to get nearly $2B in virus relief package
Scott makes plea to Vermonters to stay home, save lives
How is Vermont’s stay at home order being enforced?
Efforts to help domestic violence victims still underway during pandemic
NH Democrats urge Sununu to issue stay at home order
State officials say Vermont needs more supplies to fight coronavirus
Who are Vermont’s ‘essential’ workers?
‘Nonessential’ Vermont businesses close up shop
State plans to house COVID-19 positive psychiatric patients at Woodside
Mayor outlines plan to move Burlington homeless to campground
COVID-19 infections rise in New York with peak weeks away
NH commissioner: Virus to peak between late April, early May
House lawmakers rush to Vt. Statehouse to vote on COVID-19 bills
Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials say they’re prepared for coronavirus
Northern NY YMCAs help essential workers with child care
UVM Health Network expanding telehealth options
Inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility tests positive for coronavirus
Santa’s elves help make masks to keep people safe
Vermont Glove shifts production to make masks
Coronavirus has newspapers seeing temporary layoffs
Coronavirus causing wedding woes
Reporter’s Notebook: When the coronavirus hits close to home
Can your pet give you coronavirus?
House hunting goes virtual as coronavirus spreads
Phish invites you to dinner and a movie
Scott issues ‘stay at home’ order
Vt. death toll hits 7; National Guard sets up overflow sites
Resident at South Burlington senior facility tests positive for COVID-19
Vermont prison worker tests positive for coronavirus; no inmate contact
Vermont Senate takes up COVID-19 measures
Cuomo issues dire warning about COVID-19 in NY; demands federal help
Restaurants reconfigure jobs to keep workers on the payroll
Should Vermont roll up welcome mat for out-of-towners?
Uncertainty over duration of pandemic response has many on edge
North Country restaurant owner helps community with supplies
Americans urged to order out on ‘Great American Takeout Day’
Vt. dentist collecting protective equipment for health care providers
Infectious disease specialist weighs in on state of coronavirus
State vs. federal government when it comes to coronavirus
UK doctors: Loss of smell, taste may be key early symptom of COVID-19
Vt. COVID-19 death toll at 5; Scott says further restrictions coming
Vt. lawmakers return to Statehouse Tuesday for COVID-19 vote
Why it will take an act of Congress for lawmakers to work from home
New Hampshire announces 1st death from the coronavirus
Dartmouth-Hitchcock ramps up coronavirus testing
UVM urges all students to go home; commencement unlikely
Is online learning making the grade for Vermont kids?
Can you get coronavirus from everyday objects?
Cuomo appeals to young New Yorkers to help stop spread of COVID-19
Vt. grocers plead with shoppers to stop hoarding
Communities worry as people flush toilet paper alternatives
Upper Valley family business pitches in to make protective masks
Businesses that remain open adapting to changing conditions
Coronavirus creates anxiety for expecting parents
As coronavirus closes some businesses, others desperate to hire workers
More stores offering special hours for senior shopping
Family expresses concern for loved one at Burlington Health & Rehab
Local college students stay to help out Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue
Scott urges Vermonters to come together
Vt. lawmakers working on coronavirus bills
Pet adoptions soar during age of social distancing
Vermont chef offers quarantine cooking lessons, sprinkled with humor
Moving meditation and mindfulness practices online
Governor orders closure of close-contact businesses in Vermont
Barre Hannaford back open after coronavirus concerns
Opening of South Burlington supermarket draws a crowd
7 more positive COVID-19 cases at Burlington care facility
Vt. health officials urge aggressive action at long-term care facilities
Vt. businesses push for room and meals tax amnesty
Vermont National Guard activated after emergency declaration
Weinberger says Burlington Health & Rehab workers getting tested
5 test positive at Burlington facility; victim’s family dismayed by lack of precautions
UVM Medical School ‘Match Day’ goes virtual
Vermont medical worker tests positive for COVID-19
Scott pitches economic relief for workers, businesses
Vermont to use out-of-state lab; concern grows among those untested
Federal taxes due July 15; no word yet on Vermont taxes
Social distancing drives increased internet usage
Vermont rest areas close facilities, add port-a-potties
Mayor adds to Plattsburgh’s state of emergency
Avoiding isolation: Coming together while staying apart
Windsor distillery donating hand sanitizer
Experts: Toilet paper drought not a supply chain issue
Vermont City Marathon postponed until October
Virus spreads at Burlington nursing home; Scott says ‘response in our hands’
Cuomo bans gatherings, nonessential workers to stay home
Takeout anyone? Here’s a list of locations offering takeout...
Governor announces Vermont’s first two coronavirus deaths
Vermonters find themselves stuck overseas
NY health officials issue Lake Placid COVID-19 warning
Vt. health officials: Hoopcats fans attending game do not need testing
Crime rates down; gun sales up
Grocery stores challenged by shopping surge, supply chain bottlenecks
America East warns one referee tested positive at recent UVM game
Tech companies extra busy setting up work-from-home systems
Rutland businesses adjust to COVID-19 concerns
How coronavirus is affecting Vermont agriculture
Inside WCAX News: Same commitment; new safety practices
UVM Medical Center temporarily suspends visitations
Scott orders Vt. DMV to stop in-person transactions
Scott appeals to Vt. child care workers: ‘This is a moment of service’
Vermont races to expand COVID-19 testing
Resident at Vt. senior living home diagnosed with COVID-19
US and Canada close border to nonessential travel
Will Vermont tax deadline be delayed?
Vt. Labor Dept adds online option for unemployment claims
Sununu orders New Hampshire ski area to close
Following the spread of COVID-19 in Northern New York
School buses still running in Milton to deliver meals to kids
Vermont eatery offers free food to those in need
Stores reserve time for seniors, those at high risk for coronavirus
Local homeless shelters try to stay open during COVID-19 crisis
Vermont courts halt most hearings as prison safety fears grow
Vermont to close all ‘nonessential’ child care facilities
Is Vermont doing enough coronavirus testing?
Vt. Agency of Commerce to offer disaster assistance to businesses
Vermonters seeking unemployment face clogged phone lines, slow website
Vermont bars, restaurants close on St. Patrick’s Day
No St. Patrick’s Day celebration at New York bars
Progressives call on government for more action on COVID-19
What steps are being taken to help businesses weather economic storm?
How coronavirus is making gas cheaper
Will coronavirus stretch US hospitals to the breaking point?
Waitsfield grocery offers opportunity for seniors to shop first
Keeping kids fed during school shutdown
Virus spurs unemployment benefit expansion in New Hampshire
Feeding Chittenden changes food distribution amid COVID-19 concerns
Killington Resort to give away groceries to employees during shutdown
Hospital: 1st Vermont COVID-19 patient improving
Scott orders all Vermont bars, restaurants to close
Burlington restaurants, bars to close for 24 hours
Clinton County confirms first case of coronavirus
School closures leave working Vermont families in a bind
Doctor referral needed for local pop-up coronavirus testing
Vermont schools' online offerings chart ‘unknown territory’
Coronavirus upends day-to-day routines in Upper Valley
Locals returning from abroad left with questions
Plattsburgh mayor urges investors not to panic
Vt. distillery to market its own hand sanitizer
NH schools close, courts scale back, medical procedures delayed
Vt. dentists being asked to postpone routine checkups
Feeding Chittenden changes food policy amid coronavirus
Vermont faces shortage of critical protective equipment
Emergency declaration eases back on trucking rules
Vt. reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases; officials say school closures justified
Vermont reports additional three cases of COVID-19
Vermont distilleries help out by making hand sanitizer
Area technology companies help out during coronavirus pandemic
Price Chopper, Market 32 adjusting hours to allow for re-stocking
Burlington city officials hold telephone town hall
Vermont Senate holds meeting on state of emergency
Vt. patient with 2nd COVID-19 case in critical condition
UVM Hoopcats fans forced to sit out championship game
Norwich University to extend spring break one week
Disability Awareness Day canceled over coronavirus concerns
Second presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont
Plattsburgh, home of GP toilet paper mill, faces localized tissue hoarding
Protecting senior living communities a key concern for health officials
Airline, travel industry thrown into disarray by coronavirus
UVM switching to online classes to prevent virus
3 New Hampshire lawmakers quarantined over virus concerns
Plattsburgh nursing home keeping families out
Vt. health officials working overtime to process influx of test kits
Vt. health commissioner discusses latest precautionary steps
Vt. lawmakers plan for possible abbreviated session
UVM athletics has no plans to curtail games, fan attendance
Vermont to activate emergency ops center for virus response
Middlebury College confirms early dismissal, campus closure
3 Vermont schools closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns
Local veterans hospital to limit access points and start screenings
Some Vermont schools closed due to coronavirus concerns
Are you washing your hands the right way?
Public health vs. privacy; state officials strike a balance in COVID-19 response
Bennington COVID-19 patient placed in isolation
New Hampshire announces two new confirmed coronavirus cases
Vt. officials respond to first suspected case of coronavirus
First presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont
Prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus
Burlington area clergy institute coronavirus precautions
Those seeking face masks go to extreme measures
Taking on the coronavirus on your own terms
DHMC confident no patients put at risk from virus-infected medical resident
State health labs get more supplies to test for COVID-19
Gov. Scott addresses COVID-19 response
Guests at WRJ party with virus patient asked to self-quarantine
Infected DHMC employee attended White River Jct. social event
DHMC employee tests positive for coronavirus; first case in NH
Debunking coronavirus myths with Dr. Jon LaPook
What are senior living facilities doing to prepare for coronavirus?