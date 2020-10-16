Milton Fire Department: Small fire on Arrowhead Mountain
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire officials continue to monitor hot spots on Arrowhead Mountain.
On Thursday, the Milton Fire Department received a call that a small fire was spotted on the mountain.
They say they have had reports every night this week.
Officials a lightning strike on Saturday was to blame for the fire, and the high winds today helped rekindle it.
