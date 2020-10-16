Advertisement

Mink’s 3rd cub located

Mink's 3rd cub trapped(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - A “bear” of a story has come to an end, at least for now. The third and final roaming bear cub in the Upper Valley has been located.

The male cub was trapped early this week in West Lebanon close to where it had been sighted dozens of times. The cub is the offspring of Mink, a well-known nuisance bear in the Upper Valley that was relocated hundreds of miles away only to return. Mink died back in August. At that time, she had three cubs. One was captured, another was hit by a vehicle. Local authorities have been on the lookout for the third.

“On Tuesday morning, we caught a raccoon, which is kind of funny. Reset the trap late Tuesday afternoon. When I went out there to set the trap, I happened to look over the back and the cub was sitting there looking at me. He took off down the hill and by the next morning we caught him,” said Chief Chris Christopoulos of the Lebanon Fire Department.

The cub is now with its brother at Ben Kilham’s bear sanctuary in Lyme. Both bears will likely be released back into the wild next spring.

