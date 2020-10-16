Missing woman’s family asks for historical marker along road

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - The family of Maura Murray, a 21-year-old nursing student who disappeared after a February 2004 car crash in New Hampshire, is asking for a state highway historical marker to be installed at the spot where she vanished.

For years, the family kept a blue ribbon tied around a tree near the road in Haverhill. But the Caledonian-Record reports the property owner wants to cut down the tree.

The family, state Rep. Debra DeSimone, of Atkinson, and residents were planning to submit their application Friday to the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources in Concord. They say their petition has more than 3,000 signatures.

